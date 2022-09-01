Hello! Fashion Guest List: The best parties throughout the month of August Our picks of the most special events throughout the month

This summer has been a scorcher and London has been the hot spot for a few stars to bring the heat. Whilst the warmer months may be coming to an end, here at Hello! Fashion we unwind with some of the hottest events that took place in August...

In early August, a spectacular summer lunch took place at Blenheim Palace. The Gentleman's Journal treated 150 of its closest friends to a glorious day out. The guests, which included Laura Whitmore, were met on the platform of Marylebone Station in London by trainspotter Francis Bourgeois.

At the breath-taking palace itself, guests were treated to a British feast of Blenheim Lamb, marinated chicken with chorizo, salmon, and served with Nyetimber's sparkling wines - fancy. The guests, such as Jack Guinness, ended the night in style when they danced at the Nyetimber Party.

Casablanca x Selfridges

Casablanca arrived in style in Selfridges in early August. The London-based brand brought their pop-up shop to life, which saw stars such as Priscilla Anyabu and Bee Beardsworth attend. The shop featured a pop-up champagne bar and Casablanca’s capsule collection. The shop takes to the sky in its airport theme - and it certainly is luxury.

The creative director at Casablanca, Charaf Tajer, said in a statement, "Selfridges have supported Casablanca ever since our first collection, so creating this capsule and space was a natural fit." Hurry, the luxurious pop up will depart by the end of this week - so go and explore now.

Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter Cocktail Party

A fabulous cocktail party took place in the Hamptons, as Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter celebrated Ralph Lauren. Stars such as Barton Cowperthwaite and Ariel Nicolson arrived at the lovely party. Meanwhile, Krysta Rodriguez looked resplendent in an Emilia Wickstead Elyse pleated denim dress. Also, Myha'la Herrold wore an Isa Boulder Bodycurl crochet-knit mini dress.

