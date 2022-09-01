Hailey Bieber wears the 'ultimutt' dog mom outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Hailey Bieber is not only a world-class supermodel and beauty entrepreneur, as it happens the 25-year-old is also a devoted dog mom.

Just a couple of days after she shook up the internet with her monogrammed knickers created cult-favourite lingerie brand Cou Cou, Hailey has come through with another adorable look which actually features a very special guest.

MORE: Hailey Bieber just wore the 'cool-girls' favourite underwear brand

On Wednesday, Hailey took some time out of her busy schedule to chill with fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner. The pair are super close, having known one another since the early 2010s, and Kendall shared Hailey's most recent look on her on her Instagram Stories with her 255m followers.

Kendall posted a close-up snap of Hailey's outfit which consisted of a green ribbed crop top and a pair of worn-looking dungarees. Putting her own spin on a piece traditionally reserved for farmers and 90s club kids, the supermodel actually harboured Oscar, her cute Maltese Yorkie pup, between her tank top and her overalls.

READ: The Prairie Girl Plait is this season's most romantic hair trend

RELATED: Hailey Bieber admits Princess Diana is her biggest style inspiration

We are huge fans of Hailey's dungarees – and it seems we are in excellent company. Oscar is clearly obsessed with his new hidey-hole, as Kendall revealed on her Instagram Stories, writing "he loves it here".

Hailey took the wardrobe classic and made it her own by styling the ultra-low side design with a bottle green crop top, leaving her glowy flanks exposed – giving off a distinctive 'cool-girl' vibe.

Early versions of the style first emerged in 17th century India, with its name deriving from the word 'Dungri' – a locally made fabric which was used to create durable workwear. Dungarees as we know them today, with their bib and trousers design, were pioneered by fashion retailer Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1890s.

But for 2022, Hailey finished off her look with a simple fine gold chain, proving that dungarees are the 'ultimutt' look for dog moms.

Shop our picks to recreate Hailey Bieber's dungarees style moment:

Tommy Jeans hemp denim dungarees, £120, Tommy Hilfiger

Levi's vintage overalls, £120, House of Fraser

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.