Emily Ratajkowski spices up her style repertoire in striking crop top

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Emily Ratajkowski owns a carousel of It-girl items and constantly has this season's must-have pieces on rotation. The model, 31, stepped out in New York as she hit the shops with her dog Colombo, looking sleek in a shocking aqua top.

RELATED: 6 style rules for wearing a mini skirt: inspired by Elsa Hosk and Emily Ratajkowski

Emily sported a beautiful blue top that featured a sumptuous knit fabric, ribbed detailing, a button-down effect, a classic tennis collar and a sleeveless silhouette. She paired the vibrant piece with some plain black cycling shorts and completed her off-set ensemble with a pair of pristine white sneakers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emily Ratajkowski reveals bare baby bump in bikini

The My Body author strapped Balenciaga's 'Lindsay M buckled leather shoulder bag,' in black across her shoulder – for all her daytime essentials. The accessory, which is new for AW22, is a sophisticated reinterpretation of a Balenciaga 1990s design, boasting a buckled strap and a timeless leather baguette construction.

SEE: Emily Ratajkowski's hair extensions are the breakup hairstyle we all want to try

Emily wore her cascading brunette waves down loose in an effortless style and shielded her face from the East Coast sunshine with some black cat-eye sunglasses.

Emily looked radiant in aqua blue

She opted for a fresh-faced look, showcasing her typical even skin tone, naturally rosy lips and dark features.

The model snapped a quick shop selfie in her covetable outfit – which made for a dazzling 'quick nip to the shops' aesthetic. She added a touch of bling to her summery outfit by donning a pair of simple large silver hoop earrings.

Emulate Emily's eye-catching colour palette with this heavenly blue crop top by beloved French label Jacquemus.

Blue La Montagne La Maille Ascu Top, £82, Jacquemus

If you're saving up for some more autumnal garments, then this affordable high street option is the ideal alternative.

Turquoise Halterneck Top, £20, River Island

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski shares her favourite bikini style

The model's everyday attire is truly inspirational – and she never fails to grace looking anything less than magical. Emily recently looked sensational in Miaou's 'Ginger' mini dress, which retails at £250. Featuring a sweet handkerchief mismatched print, a flippy mini skirt silhouette and a semi-sheer finish, the number was another memorable ensemble to add to Emily's unparalleled clothing collection.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.