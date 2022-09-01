7 stylish autumn outfits that we are head over heels for

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

As the summer draws to a close, we've got autumn dressing on the brain. Fans of a layering moment will have been counting down the days, however if you're not sure where to begin, it seems that a healthy bout of style inspiration is in order.

Easy hacks to nail the look

This season, texture is on the agenda for many of the major fashion houses. Chanel's fall/winter Paris Fashion Show featured masses of its traditional tweed in smoky charcoal hues, forming belted military jackets as well as rectangular cross-body bags. But the maison kept things fresh by pairing its heritage fabric with super-sleek leather trousers.

Dior was all about interestingly proportioned tailoring, showcasing a baroque ultra-high-waisted trouser-corset hybrid piece, leaving only the upper half of a shirt exposed. If you're up for experimenting, a cropped blazer could make the perfect wardrobe addition – check out styles by Ganni, Prada and Max Mara.

Chunky knits for autumn are nothing new, however Etro put a fiery spin on a macrame skirt-co-ord that we just haven't stopped thinking about. Translating this look into your own wardrobe can be achieved by checking out Jonathan Simkhai's knitted midi skirts – paired with a matching micro top if you're brave enough to take on the weather.

Colours you should opt for this season

When it comes to colour this autumn, Hermès remains wedded to tradition. Classic neutral shades, think rich khakis, dove greys and sludgy whites, ruled the runway, whereas Givenchy experimented with the depth of black. Monochrome appeared to be an underlying theme with repeated jet blacks and faded charcoals as well as hints of mossy green and chocolate brown via wool sweaters and shiny thigh-high boots.

Hello! Fashion shares the stylish autumn outfits that we are head over heels for:

Sweatshirt and straight-leg jeans

Ninety Percent Kendall organic cotton-jersey sweatshirt, £65, Net-A-Porter

Wool coat and leather trousers

Straight-cut trousers, £449, Maje

Cropped blazer and tailored trousers

Ganni cropped blazer, £293, Mytheresa

Layered knits

Joseph ribbed-knit scarf, £295, Net-A-Porter

Bomber jacket and pastel jeans

Isabel Marant seam-detailing high-waisted jeans, £345, Farfetch

White trouser suit

Saint Laurent Silk-georgette shirt, £755, Net-A-Porter

Knitted co-ord

Jonathan Simkhai Orion blue ribbed stretch-knit midi skirt, £315, Harvey Nichols

