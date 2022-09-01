Silvia Astore: Meet the Italian designer who made the A-list's favourite dress The Italian designer reveals her dream day and how she came up with the cult 'Annie' dress

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you've probably noticed your Instagram has probably been graced by The 'Annie dress' which has quietly been creeping onto our feeds for the last year. The cult-favourite design, almost Dirndl like in silhouette and ultra feminine, is the brainchild of Silvia Astore. The design has graced the likes of Clara Paget, Rita Ora, Giovanna Battaglia and Lila Moss to name but a few.

The eclectic Italian designer is renowned for her relaxed evening dresses with cutting edge patterns, sophisticated embroideries and captivating fabrics. Her aim is to create a wardrobe for a "free spirit who loves travelling, an inspiration-seeker who wants to look confident, sophisticated and glamorous."

Right after graduating from a law degree, Silvia changed her career path in order to pursue her lifelong fascination for fashion and art. This brought her to work for selected contemporary art gallery in Milan, and London. However, her instinct for travelling and nomadic lifestyle, persuaded her to launch in 2017 the eponymous brand which fully reflects her mode de vie. We caught up with the designer to find out how she came up with the dress Influencers and the style set can't get enough of, and see how she'd spend her dream day.

Silvia Astore SS22

You switched careers from law to fashion, what inspired that change?

I was always passionate about fashion, since I was a child I was always buying my own fabric and asking my trusted tailor to make dresses for me. It was always where I knew in my heart I would end up.

Where are you based now?

I split my time between London I’m mostly there in Autumn and Spring and Ibiza in the Summer, and also Milan as it is where I produce my collections.

Tell us about how you started working with Annie Ibiza?

We are good friends and she has been buying my collection from the start. Annie's always liked my style and when I created the Annie Dress I gave her name to it since it reminded me a lot of her, and what she loves to wear.

Your ‘Annie dress’ has been seen everywhere - what is it like having a cult design?

I’m very happy and so excited about how so many girls fell in love with the dress. It is a key piece from our collection, wearable from day to night and easily dressed up or down. Due to the success of the Annie Dress I created the Kandy dress for my latest collection; the same style but with crossed laces up in the back.

Silvia Astore’s Fashion Fantasy

My dream morning would be…

One of my favourite places in the world to wake up would be in Thailand where I usually spend a few months during the winter, with the amazing sea views under palm trees and frangipani.

Designer Silvia Astore wearing one of her own designs

For my perfect breakfast I’d have…

Tropical fruit, papaya, mangosteen (my absolute favourite) and I always order it when I’m in Thailand. I also love a delicious warm muesli bowl with açai berries, raspberry and honey which is delicious.

I’d be wearing…

A swimsuit and long silk kimono.

Where would you head to next in the world?

Went to Mexico city recently and I really liked it, I definitely want to go there again soon. It’s such an upcoming city full of young and creative people, it has a real buzz about it.

Silvia Astore SS22

I'd eat…

I’m not a big fan of dessert, but my favourite is tiramisu. Another amazing version of it is the Chiramisu with tropical fruit jelly instead of coffee, they have an amazing one at the Umu restaurant in London.

What shoes and bags do you always wear?

Always a pair of sneakers, my favourite boots and a Fendi peekaboo which super comfy also for travel.

Whereabouts would you head to for your dream afternoon?

My dream afternoon would be always on the beach, it doesn't matter where in particular

My ultimate dinner destination would be…

Definitely a dinner in Tokyo, another of my top favourite cities, eating one of my favourite foods.

