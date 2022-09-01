Jodie Turner-Smith's sparkling, sheer gown is a red carpet dream

Jodie Turner-Smith made last night's Venice International Film Festival one to remember with her jaw-dropping red-carpet arrival. Her dramatic semi-sheer Gucci gown was a sparkling sensation.

MORE: Venice Film Festival 2022: The most fashionable moments so far

The 35-year-old Anne Bolyen actress arrived for the opening ceremony of the prestigious event wearing a haute couture black and diamante floor-length Gucci gown. From the sweeping sheer trailing skirt to the dramatic V-neck plunge, the dress was spectacular. Jodie accessorised with diamonds and emeralds galore and we loved the satin finishing touch…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jodie Turner Smith and Josh Jackson give peek into their home life for J Crew commerical

Jodie wore satin elbow-length gloves in a soft green hue that complemented the precious emeralds she wore around her neck. With her swept back into a neat updo, she removed her diamond embellished cat-eye shades to reveal a touch of ebony eyeshadow - and her look was complete.

Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald were the stylists behind the creation and thousands of fans have lauded their work. The styling duo shared further photos of Jodie's look on Instagram, revealing Jodie's leather thigh-high boots, which were just about visible through the sheer train of the dress which tastefully showed off her long legs.

Fans commented: "Simply stunning!" and "Oh my goodness!!! Just beautiful!!!!" As they took in the dress from all angles. Other followers were lost for words and simply replied with flame emojis while a third fan gushed at Waymann and Micah, writing: "Oh my lord, you’ve done it again! #art."

MORE: Jodie Turner-Smith's breathtaking Critics' Choice Awards look is fit for a queen

PHOTOS: Emily Ratajkowski spices up her style repertoire in striking crop top

The actress, who is married to Dawson's Creek actor Joshua Jackson, is in Venice promoting her new film White Noise, in which she appears alongside stars Adam Driver and Little Women director Greta Gerwig.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.