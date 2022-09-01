Ganni: from Scandi start-up to cult global phenomenon  

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Cult-favourite Ganni is the Danish brand that is taking the fashion world by storm. In case you're unfamiliar, think purveyor of the ultimate 'cool-girl' look and the highlight of Copenhagen Fashion Week. The brand's aesthetic is defined by flattering ruching, statement puff sleeves, frill detailing and the occasional acid-reminiscent smiley face motif.

Who owns Ganni?

Husband-and-wife duo Nicolaj Reffstrup and Ditte Reffstrup took over the label in 2009 – Ganni actually started out as a line of cashmere, having been founded by gallerist Frans Truelsen back in 2000.

Nicolaj was the label's CEO up until 2018 when he was replaced by Andrea Baldo, formerly of luxury Italian accessory brand Coccinelle, and Ditte is still currently the creative director. Together the pair, with an impressive set of credentials between them, have transformed Ganni into a hugely successful cult-favourite brand, adored by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski.

After leaving school, Ditte trained in buying, retail and design at Danish fashion brand Bruuns Bazaar, whereas Nicolaj studied at Copenhagen Business School and earned his Master's at IT University of Copenhagen.

Where is the brand from?

Ganni is a Danish ready-to-wear brand, with its headquarters based in the capital, Copenhagen. During the city's fashion weeks, the Ganni show is considered unmissable. The brand has a devoted following of #GanniGirls who are revitalising the face of Scandi style, one leopard print scrunchie at a time.

What does Ganni stand for?

Ganni does not consider itself a sustainable fashion brand – "because at its core fashion thrives off newness and consumption, which is a major contradiction to the concept of sustainability", the brand admits. However, it is committed to making more environmentally friendly choices via an external responsibility board.

Concerning its aesthetic, #GanniGirls are an eclectic bunch, wearing anything from georgette flouncy smock dresses to patterned sweater-vests. "Ganni is a state of mind more than a way of dressing," the brand writes. "It's about making women feel like they are capable of anything."

