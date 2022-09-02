Dua Lipa serves up tropical magic in the ultimate Y2K mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Fashion will always reflect the zeitgeist – a concept Dua Lipa's wardrobe perfectly encapsulates. The 27-year-old has honed her craft both in the music and fashion department and regularly graces the scene in the hottest Y2K looks around.

SEE: Dua Lipa embraces nineties nostalgia in colour block look

For her latest look, Dua upped the ante in a blue and green printed halterneck mini dress – providing fans with yet another dazzling noughties-inspired look to covet. She teamed the eye-catching number with an unmissable Dior saddle bag, which boasted the brand's iconic monogram print and gold initial metal hardware.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dua Lipa shows off her sunkissed glow in tiny hotpants

The singer scraped her hair back into the slickest high ponytail – which revealed a glowing makeup look. A naturally sun-kissed complexion, pale pink lips and a flutter of delicate eyeshadow showed off her naturally striking features.

RELATED: Dua Lipa shows off an unusual skimpy dress-hybrid on holiday

Dua further accessorised with a selection of on-trend beaded bracelets and a retro gold watch. An array of long gold chains adorned her neck, while a cluster of glimmering earrings daintily peppered her ears.

Dua looked unreal in the Y2K number

The star took to social media to share her sun-drenched attire with doting fans online. She captioned the post: "Kissed by the Spanish sun."

The star showed off the dress' striking details

Fans and friends gushed over yet another of Dua's iconic fashion posts. "You are a miracle," one follower wrote, while another added: "Wow." A third commented: "Queen," and a fourth agreed, saying: "Stunning."

Recreate Dua's sensational holiday look with this whimsical satin slip. Showcasing an all-over graphic print and the same earthy colour palette as Dua's slinky number, this garment will make for a romantic wardrobe addition.

VTSS x ABM Halterneck Dress, £280, A BETTER MISTAKE

Dua has been spoiling us with the must-see looks as of late. She was recently captured in Charleval in France ahead of attending the nuptials of designer Simon Porte Jacquemus And Marco Maestri at the town hall.

MORE: Dua Lipa shows off her sunkissed glow in vampy tangerine two piece

Stopping to pose for photos and greet fans, Dua's full-length dress could be admired in detail. It featured bolero-style cap sleeves a split at the bottom, sheer fabric and sweet love heart applique down the front.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.