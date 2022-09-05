Dove Cameron's micro bangs are a lesson in goth girl glamour

When it comes to the style stakes Dove Cameron is the gift that keeps on giving. After her stellar performance at the VMAs, and off the back of her huge success with hit single Breakfast the rising star has just graced us with an edgy new look. Micro-bangs.

In a series of photos posted to instagram, Dove Cameron showed off her new hairstyle with the caption, "we can talk about it in the morning." The former Disney channel star pulled off the oh-so-hard to nail aesthetic, which aplomb. Her short vampish bangs draw all the attention to her renown pixie-like features - making it the perfect style for the songstress.

Dove isn't the only one to get in on the micro-bang action, back in June Lily james showed off a similar look. In a post shared with her 3.4M followers on her Instagram stories, Lily shared a photo from behind the scenes of her latest Versace campaign where she looked completely unrecognisable with jet black hair with a severe fringe, along with vampy purple lipstick.

The goth-glam look both women have sported seems to be part of a new 'aesthetic' which Fashion editors have dubbed Gothic-Glamour and is also known as Whimsigoth by TikTokers.

Becoming a prominent trend amongst Gen Z in the aftermath of the vibrance of Y2K, Whimsigoth is taking pop culture by storm. After becoming a brunette and taking on a darker new branding, Dove Cameron has somewhat unofficially become the reigning queen of Whimsigoth for her sultry eye makeup and attention to flirty outfits with an enchanting twist. Currently the ultimate must haves on every Whimsigoth girl’s wish list are the satin Versace platforms heels and pretty much any dress by Vampire’s Wife and Alessandra Rich. Finish the look with a velvet hair bow (in black of course) and dark brown Courtney Love-esque grungy lipstick.



