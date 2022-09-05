Camila Morrone just wore the ultimate post-breakup outfit Camila Morrone wore a black slip dress to Kaia Gerber's birthday - and we can’t get enough

Camila Morrone just donned the ultimate post-breakup look at Kaia Gerber's birthday party. The, ahem, 25-year old actress sported a simple elegant black slip dress which could not have been more perfect attire for a party guest.

In photos posted by Kaia on her Instagram stories, she showed off a photo of herself dancing with Camila at her 21st birthday celebrations, followed by videos of Kaia blowing out candles on her birthday cake at a nightclub. The dress Camila was wearing, which features a plunging neckline, is also the perfect transitional staple to take you from summer into autumn. The pair looked carefree as they enjoyed the night together with Camila also sporting a 70's style choppy fringe.

Kaia and Camila partied the night away

Camila Morrone put any negative press surrounding her breakup with Leonardo DiCaprio drama behind her to help celebrate her supermodel friends day. Kaia also looked incredible in party trousers and a simple one-shoulder cropped top. Later on Instagram Kaia showed that the festivities had clearly gotten the better of her, posting a photo of herself tucked up in bed in her loungewear with the caption "21."

Leonardo made headlines worldwide after the reports of his break-up with model/actress girlfriend earlier this month. Sources confirmed to People that the two had apparently called it quits after first being linked together following an outing in Colorado back in 2018. The pair were apparently introduced by Leonardo’s friend Al Pacino who dated her mother Lucila Sola, for several years.

The two made it official when they sat together at the front row of the 2020 Oscars, after having been spotted since spending several holidays together. Camila made her acting debut in the James Franco film Bukowski. She also participated in the films Death Wish and Never Goin' Back, both premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2018.

