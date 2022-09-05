Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde make their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival The glamorous couple wore the most stylish looks

Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of their film Don't Worry Darling, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde made their first red-carpet appearance together for the Venice Film Festival photocall of their new movie.

The 38-year-old director, donned a stunning emerald green co-ord, which she wore shirtless with a simple black bralet. The outfit was paired with stunning black cowboy boots, giving the otherwise 'prim' skirt set a modern edge. She wore her long hair in a central parting, letting her mane cascade in loose waves.

Olivia Wilde directs the highly-anticipated film

Of course her boyfriend and the movie's leading man Harry Styles, was every inch the fashion icon in his outfit. Wearing a pinstripe blazer, adorned with gold buttons and blue silk scarf tied around his neck - a fitting tribute to Venice's famous gondoliers. Underneath the blazer he wore a simple white tank and navy wide leg slacks, with woven brown leather brogues.

Harry styled donned his usual retro style

The couple were joined by their castmates Chris Pine and Gemma Chan, but Florence Pugh was not in attendance following rumours of a rift with her and Olivia. Gemma shon a stunning ensemble, gold wide-leg cargo trousers with oversized pockets and a flouncy black and white top from Louis Vuitton. The actress is an ambassador for the brand, and posed for pictures with her fellow film stars. Chris Pine took a leaf out of Harry’s book, in a 1970's inspired look which consisted of a cream shirt, relaxed blazer and eye-catching red trousers.

Gemma Chan opted for Louis Vuitton for the photocall

Don't Worry Darling which comes to cinemas September 23, 2022, is a psychological thriller film based on a story by Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke and Silberman. The film stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as a seemingly happy married couple in the 1950s who are actually living in an experimental community that is "hiding sinister plots". Alongside them Gemma Chan, Kiki Layne, Nick Kroll and Chris Pine, as well as the film's director Olivia Wilde, appear in supporting roles.

