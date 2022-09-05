Jodie Turner-Smith's Venice Film Festival style is unparalleled The actress has been pulling out all the stops

Organised by La Biennale di Venezia and directed by Alberto Barbera, the 79th annual Venice Film Festival is not only an opportunity for some of the greatest cinematic talents to showcase their latest works, but for also its star-studded guest list to ace the red carpet.

And so far, this year's Venice attendees have not disappointed. Over the past week the stunning Lido island has hosted some incredible looks – Alessandra Ambrosio's lustrous strapless Alberta Ferretti gown, Cate Blanchett's dreamy Schiaparelli floral jumpsuit and Gemma Chan's golden cargo trousers to name a few.

With just five days left of the festival, the Venice red carpet style game is showing absolutely no signs of stopping and none other than actress Jodie Turner-Smith is leading the way.

The 35-year-old, who is appearing in upcoming apocalyptic black comedy film White Noise alongside co-stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, has been pulling out the stops, left, right and centre.

Hello! Fashion shares Jodie Turner-Smith's best Venice Film Festival looks so far:

Jodie Turner-Smith wore a custom Harbison blue ultra-scoop neck gown at the premiere for The Whale, sporting a monochrome bandeau and dramatic puff sleeves.

The actress was serving 'Y2K mermaid' at the Bones And All screening, wearing the most exquisite denim structured fishtail gown by Balmain.

Jodie looked striking in a shift-style maxi dress by Christopher John Rogers.

Looking effervescent, the 35-year-old stepped out at the White Noise photocall wearing a look that fused intimate femininity with sultry accessories. Jodie paired a pink translucent lace slip with white thigh-high boots and full-length pastel latex gloves.

To attend her film's screening, Jodie turned to Italian fashion house Gucci. She looked dazzling in a black sheer embellished gown, styled with striking satin gloves.

Channelling a 1920s flapper girl, Jodie stepped out in the most ravishing fringe dress by Raisa Vanessa at the Cinecittà and Academy of Motion Picture dinner.

