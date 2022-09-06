Has Emily Ratajkowski just found the perfect red bikini? 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Emily Ratajkowski has the bikini collection of our dreams – apt, considering she is the proud founder of her own swimwear label.

The 31-year-old supermodel has been super busy settling into her new apartment that she has recently moved into following her split with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Just a few days ago we were lusting after her khaki cargo skirt which she wore in a series of Instagram snaps featuring her new home. According to fashion fans, Emily customised the Adanola skirt herself by cutting the hem to a micro length – however her latest look required no adjustments necessary.

We are fairly confident the supermodel has found the perfect red bikini in her recent TikTok post.

In a video shared with her 1.6m TikTok followers, Emily gave fans a glimpse inside her morning which was spent at the bay with her son Sylvester, her friend and their dogs.

Emily wore a triangle-shaped pillar box red string bikini top and matching low-rise Brazilian-style bottoms which appeared to be from her swimwear brand Inamorata.

The supermodel styled her vibrant swimwear set with a jaunty straw hat and pristine white high-top Converse trainers – giving her bay-side look an air of the Cowgirlcore trend as well as a certain cool functionality.

Like fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner, Emily has been all over the Wild West-reminiscent aesthetic of late, having teamed a pair of embroidered cowboy boots with her recent micro skirt.

Will Emily consider infusing that Cowgirl spirit into her next collection? We hope so.

What is the story behind Emily Ratajkowski's swimwear label Inamorata?

Emily and her friend Kat Mendenhall set up the brand a few years ago, with the aim of creating "a collection rife with easy, body-conscious essentials for the unexpected nature of the city". Emily has acknowledged that her vision for Inamorata was heavily inspired by her hometown, with an emphasis on flattering swimwear styles that are strongly reminiscent of southern Californian beach culture.

"It is that beach attitude taken to the city," she said, explaining the inspirations behind Inamorata. "It's not about the body – it's about the confidence, it's about self-love."

Shop our picks to recreate Emily Ratajkowski's red bikini style moment:

Orpheus top, £89, Inamorata

Carlotta bottom, £89, Inamorata

