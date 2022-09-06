Dua Lipa stuns in glamorous plunging gown in Paris

Dua Lipa got the French style memo to T. The 27-year-old Levitating singer pulled out all the stops for the look she donned in Paris last night at a private YSL Beauty party in Paris for select friends of the brand.

The event was in celebration of the launch of the new Libre Le Parfum fragrance. Back in September 2021 the maison appointed London-born songstress Dua as their new ambassador, joining the likes of Zoë Kravitz and Kaia Gerber, who are Global Makeup Ambassadors for the brand. Dua for her part is the Global Ambassador of YSL Beauty's Libre fragrance.

Dua wore a Saint Laurent gown

For the special occasion Dua opted for a dramatic plunging black gown from Saint Laurent. The dress featured ruched detailing, with a low back and T-car strap at the back which held the stunning dress in place. The purple rosette placed at the front tied the look together, giving the look a certain je ne sais quoi. The ensemble was put together by A-list stylist Lorenzo Posocco who also works with the likes of Zayn Malik and singer Elodie.

For makeup, the Albanian beauty wore blue shadow and natural lipstick, all from YSL's beauty line which was masterfully applied by New York-based makeup artist Samantha Lau. The songstress channelled an old hollywood star with her bouffant which was reminiscent of a modern Audrey Hepburn, the swept up style was coiffed by hairstylist Rio Sreedharan who counts FKA Twigs as a fellow client. For nails Dua entrusted her longtime manicurist Michelle Humphrey who adorned each of her nails with iridescent blue stars.

At the YSL event the singer posted a series of videos on her Instagram story, including several ones of her dancing with close friend Simon Porte Jacquemus, the founder and designer of Jacquemus. The pair are fashion’s ultimate friend duo, with Dua attending Simon’s wedding in August alongside our Hello! Fashion cover star Sarah Lysander. The singer wore a sheer, white dress from Jacquemus’ fall/winter 2022 collection for the wedding which took place in Charleval, Bouches-du-Rhône. The dress featured applique white flowers which trailed down the torso and skirt.