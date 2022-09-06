Gemma Chan supports Florence Pugh on the Venice Film Festival red carpet in dazzling gold gown

How do you make sure all eyes are on you (and not the drama surrounding your co-stars?) Simple. Make like Gemma Chan and don the sequin dress to end all sequin dresses. And that's exactly what happened at the screening of Don't Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival.

The Chinese-British actress has been wearing nothing but Louis Vuitton to promote her latest film, and our eyes are grateful. The 39-year-old film star looked resplendent in her show-stealing custom embellished column dress from the French maison, which featured 3D applique embellished flowers trailing up the hem of the dress in a look styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray. At several points she showed her closeness to fellow style star Florence Pugh who rested her head on Gemma's shoulder at the event.

The famous pals leaned on each other during the event

The Eternals star has been working with the label's creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere for several years, telling Harper's Bazaar UK "I love that he's really bold in his designs. To me they are always unexpected. Sometimes you think 'Oh gosh, the proportions or the shapes might be tricky to wear' but they always make you feel strong and powerful'."

The film itself has become one of the biggest talking points of Venice Film Festival, with controversy surrounding the relationship between director Olivia Wilde and "Miss Flo" Florence Pugh, as well with the film’s leading man Harry Styles and much of the discourse has found its way online. As for her costars attire Florence Pugh dazzled in a black off-the-shoulder tulle Valentino gown, and Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles proved they were a couple in-sync by both opting for Gucci.

The cast of Don't Worry Darling



Gemma put all the controversy surrounding the onset dynamics behind her, opting to pair her look with simple makeup and a stunning updo with a high bun. She has admitted in the past that she still gets nervous on the red carpet saying, "It's still nerve-racking. You still have to sort of fake it a bit and just get through it. You know what? It is fun to get dressed up. But I'm also really happy and comfortable not doing that and wearing sweatpants." While comfort is key, we are secretly happy Gemma pulled out the stops for her latest look.

