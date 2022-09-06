Hailey Bieber pays tribute to her Brazilian roots with latest look The supermodel has the best holiday wardrobe

Hailey Bieber and a stylish outfit go together like a dream at this point – but that doesn't mean that the 25-year-old gets complacent. Instead, the supermodel is committed to elevating her style game, even when she is technically off-duty.

MORE: Hailey Bieber just revealed her new clothing range and we're obsessed

Hailey joined her husband Justin on tour as he performed in Brazil this week which meant that she had the opportunity to spend some time in her mother's homeland. The supermodel, who is half Brazilian, grew up in Rockland County, New York, and appeared on the cover of Vogue Brazil for the first time last year for its April issue.

The supermodel looked thrilled to be visiting the South American country, and even showed off her love for Brazil via her outfit choice.

@drjocelynemiranda

In a post shared on Instagram with her 47.5m followers, Hailey sported a skin-tight yellow and green crop top which celebrated the colours of the country's flag and paired effortlessly with a khaki pair of her beloved baggy-fit trousers.

READ: Hailey Bieber wears the 'ultimutt' dog mom outfit

RELATED: Hailey Bieber just wore the 'cool-girls' favourite underwear brand

Hailey has been completely obsessed with parachute pants of late, and she is in good company. The 1990s trouser trend took over TikTok last month, and judging by the strength of her latest look, it seems that Hailey's love for low-rise baggy trousers is set to reign supreme in September as well.

Hailey posted a photo featuring Brigadeiros

Between supporting her husband on his Justice world tour, Hailey also carved out some time to indulge in some traditional Brazilian dishes.

The supermodel also enjoyed some Feijoada

In a series of posts, the supermodel shared some delicious photos featuring Brigadeiros, a truffle-like dessert made from condensed milk and cocoa, and Feijoada, a blackbean stew made with beef and pork.

@djtayjames

Hailey finished off her look with some chunky rectangular shades and a stylish piece of gold body jewellery worn around her waist, which shone against the backdrop of her golden tan.

Is it too late to squeeze in a last minute summer holiday?

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.