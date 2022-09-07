Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid just proved they are total style opposites One of these things is not like the other...

They are both fashion icons, but with completely different styles. Last night Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid showed off their contrasting fashion sense, with each embracing their signature style.

The supermodel sisters were on hand to celebrate the launch of Gigi's 'Guest in Residence' knitwear line launch at the L'Avenue at Saks in New York.

Gigi for her part donned a white corset, which was draped over a hot-pink shirt. The edgy ensemble was complete with oversized baggy white jeans and pink court shoes. A matching pink handbag and layered necklaces finished the look. The ensemble was part Y2K throwback and part Barbiecore. The 27-year-old catwalk star kept her hair swept back in her trademark ‘model bun’ which showed off her famous features.

As for sister Bella, she could not have looked more different in her distinctly kooky aesthetic, and new favoured accessory combo of socks and heels. Flanked by boyfriend Marc Kalman the 25-year-old Vogue cover girl wore cropped black leggings with a white crop top work with a black cardigan and black leather waist belts. For accessories she kept the look tonal and black with a sculptural bag. For hair she opted to fashion her brunette tresses into two long pigtail plaits, which were the Wednesday Addams to Gigi’s Barbie girl aesthetic. She opted for a pair of large silver hoop earrings and a chunky silver choker to complete the outfit.

Also in attendance was model Emily Ratajkowski, and a host of stars who were on hand to support Gigi’s latest venture. Her line with Guest In Residence is due to launch today and she has been teasing the range on Instagram for the last few weeks, fans can expect cosy cashmere and knitted loungewear - perfect for the forthcoming colder months.

"Over the last handful of years, I didn’t want to be backed into starting my own line just because there was an offer on the table or a deal to be made.. I pushed back on a lot of pressure, and said I would start something when I found a path that felt genuine for me to take," Gigi wrote in a recent Instagram post. "I hope that with @guestinresidence we encourage investment in quality pieces at a more reasonable price, and a wardrobe that can grow and change with your style, that can endure life with you, and that can become heirlooms."