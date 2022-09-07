Luma Grothe reveals her favourite restaurant in Paris, plus why she loves Paco Rabanne - watch video

How does a supermodel spend her dream day? Well it starts with breakfast at Caviar Kaspia of course. "I’d eat a baked potato with Caviar," she tells us during her Hello! Fashion cover shoot. The legendary establishment is the go-to haunt for fashionistas and the perfect place to people watch during Paris Fashion Week.

Watch Luma Grothe's Fashion Fantasy

In between shooting for our October issue, we asked Luma, who hails from Santa Catarina Brazil, to describe her 'Dream Day' in our Fashion Fantasy series. What else did we find out? Well the perfect dress for wearing out and about is a silver Paco Rabanne mini dress, in 2016 she became the face of the brand’s Olympéa fragrance.

Dress, POA, Dolce & Gabbana Necklace, £2,630, Ear cuff, £5,610, Ring, £2,930, all Messika

"They gave me a collection of bags and I adore them," she told us at the end of the cover shoot. "I can really appreciate how much work goes into the design, they really are like pieces of art. And Paco himself is a genius. He has said that, during the 60s, he wanted to dress women like warriors because that’s what they are." She also doesn’t go anywhere without a Lanvin bag and flats she reveals in the video.

In the early days of her career, Luma says that she made good friends with models who are still her best friends now and she hangs out with them, but things were very different when she started out in the industry. "Honestly, because we didn’t have phones, we had to talk to each other and become friends. Every time you entered the backstage area you were like, ‘Oh my God, my friends are here!’ But now I feel like a lot of girls are on their phones. I understand that social media is important now, but it’s not the same. And then society just goes on becoming more antisocial..."

Hello! Fashion - October 2022

In our cover interview she says that her favourite model of all time is Liya Kebede. "She’s so inspiring. I know her personally and she’s an incredible woman. She is so intelligent – and culturally intelligent. I can talk to her about anything and it’s really wonderful. She’s my role model, I’m a big fan or hers."

The full interview appears in the October issue of Hello! Fashion, out now…

