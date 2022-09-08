Hailey Bieber can't get enough of this Tiffany bracelet and neither can we

It’s official, Hailey Bieber doesn't put a foot wrong in the style stakes. And here at the Hello! Fashion office, we are just as obsessed with her taste in jewellery as her style.

The 25-year-old magpie is renowned for her love of gold pieces, hoop earrings, and ability to mix high and low brands. On her Instagram story she revealed her latest jewellery obsession, two stunning gold bangles which she captioned, "pretty shiny things." The pieces appeared to be a gift, as she tagged Alexandre Arnault in her post, the son of Bernard Arnault, Chief Executive Officer of LVMH the world's largest luxury goods company which owns the likes of Louis Vuitton and Sephora.

MORE: Hailey Bieber pays tribute to her Brazilian roots with latest look

RELATED: Hailey Bieber just revealed her new clothing range and we're obsessed

The supermodel's bracelets are both gold, one bedecked in diamonds and the other is the 'True Narrow Bracelet' with a graphic T motif, from The Tiffany T collection. According to the brand "Graphic angles and clean lines blend to create the beautiful clarity of the Tiffany T collection. This intricate bracelet features an alternating pattern that echoes the collection’s iconic T motif." The bracelet retails for £5,500 and is available online and instore.

Last month Hailey took to Instagram to show off another piece of gold jewellery which turned out to be from British cult-favourite brand Missoma. Hailey posted photos from behind the scenes of a shoot for her new skincare range Rhode. The style icon opted for the brands 18ct gold plated "Medium Chunky Ridge Hoop Earrings" from the brands collaboration with influencer Lucy Williams.

MORE: Hailey Bieber's gold hoops are from this affordable luxury brand

RELATED: Hailey Bieber just wore the 'cool-girls' favourite underwear brand

True Narrow Bracelet, £5,500, Tiffany & Co.

The jewellery retails at £125, making them relatively affordable price-point in case you want to get the look yourself. Just don’t feel bad for being a Mrs Bieber copycat. Turns out everyone is at it. Stylist Karla Welch, who has worked with her husband Justin Bieber for years and with Hailey for many of her red-carpet appearances explained, "She’s one of the most stylish women I know," telling Harper's Bazaar, "I recently went to an event, and everyone looked like her. That’s how powerful and influential she is.”

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.