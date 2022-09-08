Gigi Hadid just brought back khaki pants for 2022

Our new style icon for Autumn? Cadet Kelly. Gigi Hadid stepped out in a classic combination of khaki and green which proved to be the perfect colour combination for the upcoming cooler weather.

The 27 year old supermodel, showed off her street style in cargo trousers and a dark green jumper, the combat boots only added to the utilitarian aesthetic and army-inspired hues.

Gigi Hadid has made a fresh case for the khaki colour

Although cargo trousers are nothing new and have been having a revival for the last few seasons (thanks to Gen Z and TikTok's obsession with all thing Y2K) the khaki colour which has been lying dormant in our wardrobes for a decade was given fresh life by the style icon.

Gigi modernised the look with 1990's style sunglasses and a comic print Prada handbag, a cluster of gold necklaces elevated the ensemble. She opted to sweep her hair back into her trademark supermodel bun, keeping the attention on the clothes.

The It-girl has been busy recently hosting a galaxy of stars at the launch of her 'Guest in Residence' knitwear line launch at the L'Avenue at Saks in New York. She has been teasing the range on Instagram for the last few weeks, fans can expect cosy cashmere and knitted loungewear.

"Over the last handful of years, I didn’t want to be backed into starting my own line just because there was an offer on the table or a deal to be made.. I pushed back on a lot of pressure, and said I would start something when I found a path that felt genuine for me to take," Gigi wrote in a recent Instagram post. "I hope that with @guestinresidence we encourage investment in quality pieces at a more reasonable price, and a wardrobe that can grow and change with your style, that can endure life with you, and that can become heirlooms."

