8 designer autumn coats to give your outerwear an overhaul

Orin Carlin
Autumn coats: from Gucci tweed to Shrimps faux fur – shop our favourite styles this season
With September now well underway, there is no better time to turn your attention to your outerwear and give it a well-deserved refresh.
Whether coats are your sartorial kryptonite, or whether you have sought the same classic style every autumn for the past decade, checking out the pieces which are set to be huge this season is always a great shout.
MORE: 7 stylish autumn outfits that we are head over heels for
Nothing compares to a stylish coat in its ability to elevate an outfit, or its capacity to hide a multitude of sins if what you've thrown on during a gloomy early start turns out to lack a certain je ne sais quoi in the (very) cold light of day.
Which coat styles are on trend this autumn?
As ever, maison Chanel is all about the tweed, exhibiting its trademark bouclé jackets in a plethora of berry, magenta and Kelly green shades at its Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week. Also on the agenda for creative director Virginie Viard were long-line monogram coats with skater silhouettes that nodded to the look of the ingénue that dominated the 1950s.
READ: Thigh-high boots: the hall of fame
RELATED: The 5 hat trends you will see everywhere Autumn/Winter 2022
Pioneering ethical fashion label Stella McCartney advocated for the leather-look trench showcasing a mushroom grey version alongside pops of teal and baby blue, as did Helsa – a new clothing line created by Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk – which debuted a beige belted version in its first drop a couple of days ago.
Giambattista Valli, on the other hand, focused on the classic double-breasted style, displaying a dove grey leopard print version as well as an enduring rich burgundy which felt as though it could transcend through the ages.
Hello! Fashion shares the most stylish autumn coats to shop this season:
The trench
Helsa Waterbased Faux Leather Trench Coat, £701, FWRD
The double-breasted
Brunello Cucinelli double-breasted checked alpaca and wool-blend coat, £4,550, Net-A-Porter
The leopard
Raey leopard-print belted raglan-sleeve wool-blend coat, £895, Matches Fashion
The faux fur
Judy coat, £650, Shrimps
The puffer
Theory hooded quilted shell down jacket, £300, Net-A-Porter
The quilted
Quilted frill collar coat, £119, Whistles
The shearling
Shearling coat, £1,795, Claudie Pierlot
The wool
Gucci Love Parade checked wool and cotton-blend tweed coat, £2,200, Net-A-Porter
Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.