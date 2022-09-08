8 designer autumn coats to give your outerwear an overhaul

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

With September now well underway, there is no better time to turn your attention to your outerwear and give it a well-deserved refresh.

Whether coats are your sartorial kryptonite, or whether you have sought the same classic style every autumn for the past decade, checking out the pieces which are set to be huge this season is always a great shout.

Nothing compares to a stylish coat in its ability to elevate an outfit, or its capacity to hide a multitude of sins if what you've thrown on during a gloomy early start turns out to lack a certain je ne sais quoi in the (very) cold light of day.

Which coat styles are on trend this autumn?

As ever, maison Chanel is all about the tweed, exhibiting its trademark bouclé jackets in a plethora of berry, magenta and Kelly green shades at its Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week. Also on the agenda for creative director Virginie Viard were long-line monogram coats with skater silhouettes that nodded to the look of the ingénue that dominated the 1950s.

Pioneering ethical fashion label Stella McCartney advocated for the leather-look trench showcasing a mushroom grey version alongside pops of teal and baby blue, as did Helsa – a new clothing line created by Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk – which debuted a beige belted version in its first drop a couple of days ago.

Giambattista Valli, on the other hand, focused on the classic double-breasted style, displaying a dove grey leopard print version as well as an enduring rich burgundy which felt as though it could transcend through the ages.

Hello! Fashion shares the most stylish autumn coats to shop this season:

The trench

Helsa Waterbased Faux Leather Trench Coat, £701, FWRD

The double-breasted

Brunello Cucinelli double-breasted checked alpaca and wool-blend coat, £4,550, Net-A-Porter

The leopard

Raey leopard-print belted raglan-sleeve wool-blend coat, £895, Matches Fashion

The faux fur

Judy coat, £650, Shrimps

The puffer

Theory hooded quilted shell down jacket, £300, Net-A-Porter

The quilted

Quilted frill collar coat, £119, Whistles

The shearling

Shearling coat, £1,795, Claudie Pierlot

The wool

Gucci Love Parade checked wool and cotton-blend tweed coat, £2,200, Net-A-Porter

