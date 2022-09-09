Tessa Thompson raises the bar with her incredible Venice red carpet style The actress just channelled Joan of Arc

The 79th annual Venice Film Festival is sadly drawing to a close which means that those embedded in the world of film will have to wait another year until they can gather in the floating city and showcase their latest projects.

Organised by La Biennale di Venezia and directed by Alberto Barbera, this year's festival takes place between 31 August and 10 September 2022.

But for now, all we can think about are the outfits worn last night at the Blonde premiere.

MORE: Did you notice Ana de Armas' tribute to Marilyn Monroe at Venice Film Festival?

Written and directed by Andrew Dominik, Blonde is adapted from the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates and tells a fictionalised version of Hollywood bombshell Marilyn Monroe's rise to fame and heart-breaking demise.

The festival, which celebrates cinematic talent on a global scale, also presents the opportunity for the industry's hottest names to get dressed up to the nines, and the screening held for the historical fiction psychological drama film of the moment certainly did not disappoint.

MORE: Royals at the Venice Film Festival throughout the years

So far this year at Venice, we've been head over heels for Cate Blanchett's dreamy Schiaparelli floral corset, as well as Alessandra Ambrosio's billowy hot pink Ermanno Scervino gown, but there is one star who simply owned the red carpet last night.

READ: Gemma Chan supports Florence Pugh on the Venice Film Festival red carpet in dazzling gold gown

RELATED: Jodie Turner-Smith's Venice Film Festival style is unparalleled

Actress Tessa Thompson graced the screening sporting a black fishnet-style gown, courtesy of New York-based brand Interior. The unique piece featured an embellished mesh lattice and centred around a draped hood which was the focus of the ensemble.

Tessa layered the see-through piece over a black triangle micro top and high-waisted knickers and accessorised with a coin-style choker and extraordinary skyscraper platform Mary Janes.

The Creed star, who is clearly unafraid of convention, pulled off a look that felt rooted in the medieval period. With her chainmail-style gown and blunt mini fringe, Tessa channelled historical heroine Joan of Arc and served us a masterclass in standing out from the crowd.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.