7 must-have fashion coffee table books

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There is nothing that compares to a book when it comes to acting as a portal of escapism. In fact, there are few better ways of spending your time than curling up with a thick volume.

MORE: 9 best fashion books of all time: Autobiographies & Memoirs from Coco Chanel, André Leon Talley, Christian Dior and more

Whether you prefer inhaling the current bestseller or engrossing yourself in a literary classic, during times when only a hearty dose of pictorial extravagance will do, there are plenty of exceptional fashion books to pique your interest.

Hello! Fashion shares our edit of must-have fashion coffee table books:

The Fashion of Film: How Cinema has Inspired Fashion by Amber Butchart

The Fashion of Film: How Cinema has Inspired Fashion, £30.42, Amazon

Fashion historian Amber Butchart invites you to embark upon a journey through the last 100 years of cinema style and consider the impact of film on the great design talents.

READ: 7 British designer fashion brands to amp up your wardrobe

RELATED: 6 books about Queen Elizabeth II’s reign

Peter Lindbergh On Fashion Photography

Peter Lindbergh On Fashion Photography, £20, Selfridges

What the late Peter Lindbergh didn't know about fashion photography, isn't worth knowing. Having captured that image of the supermodels as well as the Pirelli Calendar three times, Peter's archive has to be seen to be believed.

Norman Parkinson: Always in Fashion

Norman Parkinson: Always in Fashion, £35, WHSmith

Industry legend Norman Parkinson changed the face of fashion photography, bringing the craft outside the studio and into the natural habits of his subjects who included Elizabeth Taylor, Jerry Hall and Jean Seberg among many more.

Portraits by Helmut Newton

Portraits, £45, WHSmith

Stunning and startling pretty much sums up Helmut Newton's collection of celebrity portraits. View the likes of Andy Warhol, Sophia Loren and Grace Jones through an entirely new lens.

Dior Couture by Patrick Demarchelier and Ingrid Sischy

Dior Couture, £49.65, Amazon

Maison Dior has had an outstanding impact on the world of fashion since Christian's landmark 'New Look' changed the face of post-war dressing. This book consists of an exquisite collection of photos taken of haute couture pieces by the late, internationally renowned Patrick Demarchelier.

Slim Aarons: Women by Laura Hawk

Slim Aarons: Women, £65, Waterstones

While Slim Aarons may not have considered himself to be a fashion photographer, there is something unmistakeable in his work which oozes enduring style. Focusing on capturing the glamorous lifestyles of the elite, it is impossible to not fall head over heels for his stellar portraits.

Vogue: The Covers by Dodie Kazanjian

Vogue: The Covers, £45, Selfridges

For magazine obsessives, there is no other fashion book that will compare. Featuring the likes of Naomi Campbell, Rihanna and Michelle Obama,Vogue: The Covers is a complete visual treat.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.