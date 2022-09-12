Bella Hadid's latest unconventional footwear choice is blowing our mind The supermodel has never been afraid to stand out

September is possibly the busiest month of the entire year to be a supermodel, and yet Bella Hadid is taking her jam-packed schedule in her stride. Since New York Fashion Week kicked off on Friday, the 25-year-old has walked in two major shows – Fendi and Proenza Schouler.

But make no mistake, the luxury Italian fashion house's display couldn't have been further from a standard, run-of-the-mill presentation. Instead, Fendi paid homage to one of its most iconic bag designs – the Baguette – in order to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The industry greats were out in full force, with Kate Moss as an attendee and fellow 1990s supermodel Linda Evangelista who closed the show in a voluminous mint blue cape and a silver version of the bag-du-jour.

Fendi's artistic director Kim Jones described the Baguette as "one of the pillars of the house" in a conversation with Vogue. "It became very famous—it was the It bag and the symbol of New York. I've always loved the vibe and energy of the city, the beauty in the way it regenerates itself."

Bella wore an unzipped boilersuit during Fendi's NYFW show

And while lusting after the famed design was very much on the agenda, there was another sartorial detail at the Fendi after-party that caught our attention.

After sporting an unzipped shiny boilersuit on the runway in the same Tiffany hue as Linda's cape, Bella instead opted for a look that felt far edgier.

The supermodel went hell for leather at the Fendi after-party

She wore a black strapless corset alongside a pleated mini skirt and a bolero-style jacket – all in sleek black leather. But it was the supermodel's footwear choice that really made us do a double take.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 54.4m followers, Bella wore pointed kitten-heel knee-high boots that were constructed from the body of Nike trainers, featuring electric blue laces, and emblazoned with the sportswear giant's trademark tick logo.

Bella walked alongside boyfriend Marc Kalman

While Bella's boots were certainly an acquired taste, we couldn't help but admire her commitment to looks rooted in nostalgia – she is the ultimate Y2K gal, through and through. And what better way to finish off her look than with a wavy headband? We could never.

