Lily James ups the ante in thigh-high boots and blazer dress

Lily James graced the red carpet at the Toronto Film Festival over the weekend, looking debonair in a classic blazer dress. The actress perfectly fused masculine sentiment with feminine prowess, by pairing her sharply tailored number with a pair of showstopping suede heeled boots.

The 33-year-old greeted fans and flashing cameras in the ebony ensemble. Featuring a double-breasted silhouette, powerful shoulders, gold buttons and a playful mini cut, the blazer dress was a timeless outfit choice – especially when paired with a dramatic black satin pussy bow shirt.

Lily wore her blonde hair swept up into an intricately crafted high bun. She opted for a deep beauty glow, consisting of a radiant skin tone, a touch of blush, some bronzed contour, her signature defined brows and a nude lip.

A cluster of dazzling jewels adorned the star's ears, including a diamond and silver chain ear cuff and another gem-peppered hoop cuff.

Lily took to social media to share snippets of her look with her 3.4 million fans online, who gushed over the star's contemporary power suit aesthetic. "Out of this world pretty," one said via Twitter, while another wrote: "Her," with a string of fire emojis. A third commented: "Goddess."

Lily recently tapped into one of the hottest trends on the market. The actress stepped out in the ultimate Y2K look as she snapped a selfie with a friend – a black maxi cargo skirt that Gen Z are currently cooing over.

She sported a strapless black corset top which she paired with her must-have skirt. Featuring a relaxed fit, an ankle-skimming length and a mid-rise silhouette, the skirt was a stunning addition to her glittering wardrobe.

Initially popularised by girl groups such as TLC and Destiny's Child, the cargo skirt has made an epic comeback in 2022. Searches for cargo skirts on Depop, Vinted, Vestiaire Collective and other second-hand clothing apps have rocketed – thanks to the likes of Prada, Sacai, Bluemarine, Junya Wanatabe and other luxury labels who have jettisoned the item onto their runways.

