10 cape coats to switch up your outerwear

When it comes to coat classics, a cape coat isn't always the first garment to spring to mind. Trenches, peacoats and a cheeky faux fur number practically sell themselves – but a cape? Unless you're one of The Avengers, it's certainly the less obvious choice.

However, this season the cape coat is entering the big leagues and vying for your attention on the runway. The vibe is less Little-Red-Riding-Hood and more little-did-you-know that the cape deserves a place in your wardrobe this season.

Maison Dior is surely the most convincing advocate – its annual Resort show earlier this year was directly inspired by Andalusian heritage.

Featuring romantic silhouettes and botanical embroidery in a range of regal purples and dusty reds, it was the tailored cape that stole the show. Highly structured pieces that exuded a sexy, and distinctly gothic, feel worked in tandem with exquisite millinery. Alongside feminised versions of the traditional, masculine Flamenco outfit, jet-black riding accessories gave the show an unmistakably coquettish edge. Think Jilly Cooper's Polo, on heat.

However, the beauty of a cape lies in its versatility. At Carolina Herrera, the focus swerved rigid structures in favour of fluid drapery in understated eggshell and electrified violet shades. Again, the presence of leather fulfilled a similar duty – forming stunning over-the-knee boots which possessed a distinctly equestrian quality. If you can handle it, there is something effortlessly cool about a cape layered over a micro dress with just a hint of thigh on show - we highly recommend pairing the coat style with a no-nonsense tall boot.

Hello! Fashion shares the most stylish cape coats to give your outerwear an overhaul:

Moschino brushed-finish double-breasted cape, £1,210, Farfetch

Max Mara Tebe wrap-front wool and silk-blend poncho, £1,130, Selfridges

Loewe leather-trimmed fringed wool-jacquard cape, £895, Net-A-Porter

LK Bennett faux fur cape coat, £429, John Lewis

Jil Sander contrast-trim scarf-neck wool cape, £3,047, Farfetch

Megiey cape coat, £250, Ted Baker

Saint Laurent leather and shearling cape, £6,035, Matches Fashion

Chloé belted cape-effect wool trench coat, £3,790, Net-A-Porter

Camel cape coat, £159, Warehouse

Cropped trench cape coat, £79, Cos

