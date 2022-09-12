Olivia Wilde's 8 most striking beauty looks

Olivia Wilde never fails to bring a certain easy-breezy glamour to the red carpet – and her most recent appearances at this year's Venice Film Festival are photographic evidence. The 38-year-old actress and filmmaker made headlines recently after rumours circulated around a supposed rift among the cast of her upcoming picture Don't Worry Darling, but all that concerned us here at the Hello! Fashion office was how one might go about recreating one of Olivia's many stunning beauty looks.

Who is Olivia Wilde?

In case she has somehow escaped your attention, New York-born Olivia Wilde is an actress and film director. Having trained at the Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin, she started out her career working on the likes of The O.C. and House.

After starring in a Broadway production of 1984, Olivia turned her attention to the action behind the camera. She made her directorial debut with teen comedy Booksmart in 2019, and more recently has garnered attention on account of her relationship with Harry Styles.

While the cast may have clashed, there is at least one area that exudes perfect harmony. Olivia's beauty looks are always impeccable and thoughtful, often focusing on her greyish blue eyes and enviable cheekbones.

Hello! Fashion shares Olivia Wilde's most striking beauty looks:

Olivia Wilde at…the Don't Worry Darling screening

The director kept things super pared down for her most recent red carpet appearance, opting for an icy silver eyeshadow moment, a pale pink lip and slightly undone, messy waves.

Olivia Wilde at…the Don't Worry Darling photocall

Olivia amped up the glamour at Venice, plumping for gorgeous 1960s-style eye definition alongside a no-nonsense arched brow.

Olivia Wilde at…the Venice Variety party

The 38-year-old called in big guns in the form of industry expert Wendy Rowe for a dazzling starry-eyed makeup moment. Olivia donned holographic gems shaped in a celestial motif which gave her look a distinctly glam rock feel.

Olivia Wilde at…the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Oozing a certain feline sultriness was clearly high up on the agenda for Olivia with her Vanity Fair Oscar Party Look. Sporting lashings of smoky eyeliner and apricot-hued blush, frankly, we're amazed no one got injured with those razor-sharp cheekbones in the vicinity.

Olivia Wilde at…the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Olivia turned heads at the Critics' Choice Awards with a super sleek topknot and smokey winged eyeliner moment.

Olivia Wilde at…the 2019 Governors Awards

The director went for a slightly choppy layered moment and a peachy satin lip at the 2019 Governors Awards.

Olivia Wilde at…the 2019 Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening Party

Olivia paired a cool burgundy eye with a barely-there gloss at the opening of Nordstrom's NYC flagship, giving off a certain vampy feel.

Olivia Wilde at…the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

The actress opted for a red smokey eye at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards which paired beautifully with a chic, unfussy updo.

