Love Island's Tasha Ghouri makes a case for pre-loved fashion with epic eBay collection

Love Island's Tasha Ghouri is fronting a revolution to disrupt the fashion industry, making moves as eBay's first Pre-Loved Ambassador - and her first collection with the resale platform is proof that sustainable style doesn't have to be dull.

The 23-year-old dancer and model made history as the ITV dating show's first deaf contestant, finding love with estate agent Andrew Le-Page. After rocking a series of enviable vintage delights and second-hand getups in the villa, the Love Island sweetheart quickly gained a reputation for being one the best-dressed Islanders of all time.

Last week, eBay UK launched their first second-hand collection with Tasha, with proceeds going to the star's chosen charity, Royal National Institue for Deaf People.

If you've ever doubted sustainable style, these second-hand pieces are proof that eBay is the ultimate fashion treasure trove. With I.AM.GIA trousers for just £10, a vintage Ralph Lauren shirt for £25, or Versace jeans for £40, we're totally swooning over this versatile collection.

Tasha rocks double denim from her eBay picks

Tasha rocks sharp blazers and tailored trousers for "power dressing like a boss", iconic staple double denim pieces, some boyfriend fit jeans "Borrowed from Andrew", a glamorous micro-dress for going "out out", and a cycling shorts and kitten heel combo for the off-duty model look made famous by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid.

Tasha's collection comes just after the star launched a powerful campaign with Cadbury using BSL, highlighting the "missed moments" the deaf community experience due to a lack of accessible communication methods.

Tasha flaunts the ultimate 'power dressing' set from eBay

"I’ve partnered with Cadbury Fingers and the National Deaf Children’s Society to highlight the missed moments experienced by the deaf community, which is something very close to my heart," she wrote.

"As I said in the video, learning a little BSL can make such a huge difference to people so I’m encouraging you to give it a go!" added Tasha, who uses a cochlear implant to help her hear.

To shop Tasha's pre-loved collection, vist her eBay pre-loved page.

