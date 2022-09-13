What will happen to this year's London Fashion Week in light of the Queen's funeral? The changes to the schedule have been announced, here's what you need to know

Since the sad news of The Queen's passing, the organisers of London Fashion Week have been doing what they can to rearrange the schedule for the bi-annual event, as the funeral has been announced for Monday 19th September. London Fashion Week was originally scheduled for 15th September until the 20th September.

The historic and sombre occasion has meant that the organisers will be presenting a revised schedule, "No shows or events will take place on Monday 19th September," they explained on their website earlier today.

You can read the full official statement from London Fashion Week below:

"Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we wanted to share our plans for London Fashion Week presented by Clearpay 16th-20th September 2022. London Fashion Week will fall during the period of National Mourning and the Royal Funeral will take place on Monday 19th September."

"As a business-to-business event London Fashion Week will continue while observing Royal Protocol and the event will be dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with our own moments of respect. Having spoken to designers and industry members, we as an industry want to unite as a creative and business community to celebrate Her Majesty's legacy and commitment to creativity and design. The British Fashion Council would like to thank our partners, designers, creative teams, brands, media, retailers, patrons and broader stakeholder community."

Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Anna Wintour at Richard Quinn's runway show in 2018

This move comes over an unprecedented two years in the industry, where designers and key players have struggled financially in the wake of the pandemic, this is something the British Fashion Council are acutely aware of ending their statement with, "The BFC ask media to support designers both in attendance of shows and in coverage of shows in the context of business, creativity and the stories of the designers behind the businesses who have experienced a period of extreme adversity, facing into more challenging times to come… We ask that you the local and international fashion community attend London Fashion Week and support the designers – it’s been an incredibly challenging two years for the industry so it’s important that we stand together and support the industry for what is an unparalleled commercial opportunity for participating brands and designers."

How will London Fashion Week change this year?

All shows that were originally scheduled for Monday 19th September have been rearranged. You can find an updated schedule here: www.londonfashionweek.co.uk

All parties and events beyond collection presentations and catwalks are going to be postponed or scaled back and there will instead be a city wide celebration of London Fashion Week in October, this new date will include any parties and events that have been rescheduled.

The Queen awards Richard Quinn the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II award for British Design

How will London Fashion Week be paying their respects to The Queen?

According to the organisers all union flags will fly at half-mast.

Plus:

There will be a one-minute silence at 8pm on Sunday 18th September.

The public is invited to share tributes on the BFC website: www.britishfashioncouncil.co.uk

The NEWGEN Venue at Selfridges Hotel will have space for the industry to write tributes

Post event both the online tributes and those written at the NEWGEN venue will be placed in a condolence book for the Royal Family

No shows or events will take place on Monday 19th September