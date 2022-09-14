Emily Ratajkowski debuts new hair transformation at New York Fashion Week

Emily Ratajkowski has been enjoying something of a hair renaissance lately. In a video posted on TikTok and also shared to her 29.4M Instagram followers, she shared a video with the caption "I did it" showing off the result of her latest hair transformation while wearing a confidence boosting red cardigan.

A few hours earlier she shared an Instagram story of herself getting snipped with the caption "Whoops", transforming her long layers into a long side swept face framing fringe. The result is a transformative yet easy to maintain and 1970s-esque aesthetic, which is the perfect transitional hairstyle update as we head into the colder months.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the COS show, debuting her new fringe

The 31-year-old supermodel showed off the results of her new look as she walked the runway at the Tory Burch SS23 show and while attending the COS show later that day as a guest.

The model has been experimenting with her look for the past few months, following her recent personal struggles and breakup with husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard. Earlier this summer she debuted waist length hair, the result of carefully placed extensions, adding length and volume to her chocolate brown mane.

Emily teased the style on her Instagram Story

"Emily’s length here is reminiscent of what we saw wafting down the catwalk at the SS22 Versace show. But instead of elongated, spoker straight strands she's gone for cool, Woodstock waves and a subtly-skewed centre-part," explained Hello! Fashion's beauty director Charlotte Jolly.

Emily shows off her new look at the Tory Burch SS23 show

So why is there an urge to radically change one's hair after a breakup? "Getting a new 'do is a painless way to cope with the heartbreak and trauma of a breakup,” Psychologist Joseph Marquez explained to reportr, "Breakup is a transition point. And in order to cope with things, changing hairstyles or getting a haircut is a way of showing an end and a new start because it will grow again."

