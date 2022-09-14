What you may not have noticed about Julia Fox's leather NYFW outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Julia Fox and outlandish outfits go hand and hand like a dream – and her latest look poses no exception to the rule. The fashion trailblazer has been super busy recently, navigating the hustle and bustle of New York Fashion Week.

As the runway shows draw to a close, we can't help but be in awe of the 32-year-old. The past week has been a non-stop fashion fest for the Italian-American actress, who not only walked for Tommy Hilfiger on Sunday alongside upcoming star Lila Moss, but also graced the front row at Laquan Smith and Elena Velez.

So far this week, Julia's outfits have been as eccentric as ever – think mermaid-esque structures, duct tape bandeaus and asymmetric micro skirts – but it was her most recent look that really made us do a double take.

On Monday Julia stepped out on the streets of New York outside Jonathan Simkhai's show wearing the most unusual ensemble, serving a vibe best described as hitman-meets-off-duty-dominatrix.

Looking sensational as ever, Julia braved a potential wardrobe malfunction, sporting an undone boxy leather jacket with nothing underneath. She also donned a pair of matching low-waisted trousers which, again, she wore unzipped – which gave way to the most curious detail. Under her trousers she wore a pair of white boxer shorts which gave Julia's look an unmistakably androgynous edge.

Her head-to-toe leather look felt seriously striking, including sturdy motorcycle gloves, ultra-chunky combat boots and Balenciaga's Le Cagole bag in an all-black colourway.

Similarly, her beauty look leaned into unconventionality, with Julia sporting a platinum bleached brow alongside a cool smokey eye and a pale mauve lip. Her eye makeup extended beyond the traditional boundaries of the brow bone and, in conjunction with a wet-look hair moment, exuded a borderline costume feel.

