Bella Hadid's latest outfit proves she's the New York Fashion Week street style MVP

Bella Hadid attended the Foo and Foo fashion show during New York Fashion Week in the Lower East Side wearing an outfit which only the supermodel herself would have the confidence to rock.

The 25-year-old has become a reigning style icon, thanks to her unpredictable dress sense which sees her rocking the most avant garde outfits and unusual Y2K inspired accessories combinations (socks and kitten heels anyone?)

Bella's latest outfit had a Y2K edge

Bella sported another unlikely combo while supporting Elizabeth Hilfiger's new burgeoning fashion line (yes, as in the daughter of Tommy Hilfiger.) Bella paired a Foo and Foo graphic T-shirt with an oversized men's striped shirt. The look was given Bella's distinctly 2000s nostalgia aesthetic with the addition of studded baggy jeans, with a low slung waist worn with a pair of seriously throwback electric blue trainers. The finishing touch was a black leather belt with silver rivets and a long braid, which has become Bella's signature hair style lately.

Bella posed outside alongside fellow supermodel Georgia May Jagger as well as designer Elizabeth Hilfiger who were all clad in Foo and Foo. Bella has been busy this NYFW, the day before she was earning her modelling stripes at the Vogue World fashion show.

Bella Hadid posed outside with Georgia May Jagger and Elizabeth Hilfiger

The global publication hosted an incredible celebration to mark its 130th anniversary on Monday night which involved a live runway show, an immersive fashion experience, and of course the who’s who of the modelling world. Alongside Bella the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Lila Moss, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Irina Shayk all graced the catwalk – aka a cobbled street in New York's Meatpacking District – and showcased some utterly dazzling pieces.

What is Foo and Foo?

Foo and Foo was launched by Elizabeth Hilfiger in 2016, it is an ode to the grunge era with a distinctly punk aesthetic which worls’s apart from her father Tommy Hilfiger’s eponymous brand. Her Fall 2018 collection was her first physical presentation, which took place in the gymnasium of the Lower East Side’s Manny Cantor community wellness center.

