Kourtney Kardashian stages Boohoo NYFW show amid sustainability backlash

Let's not hate on a girl who knows what she deserves," were the eternal words uttered by Kourtney Kardashian during the first episode of the ultra-famous family's new Disney+ reality series,The Kardashians.

But the CEO and founder of wellness brand Poosh has been up against a new breed of backlash recently, not related to her newfound happiness with musician Travis Barker, instead for her latest partnership with fast fashion giant Boohoo.

The collection made its New York Fashion Week debut during a star-studded presentation, which was of course attended by the reality star and her new husband.

Also in attendance were Boohoo's CEO Carol Kane, as well as lifelong family friend Jonathan Cheban and models Haley Kalil and Joy Corrigan. The show exhibited a playful ensemble of pieces that felt, in essence, utterly Kourtney. Models wearing boudoir-style slips, glossy corsets and band tees – related to Blink 182, of course – conveyed Kourtney's deep affection for sartorial incongruity.

The 45-piece collection, which dropped on Tuesday, is ostensibly centred around sustainability, but with pieces costing as low as £5, not everyone is convinced. For instance, according to Boohoo, 41 out of the 45 pieces contain recycled fibres, such as recycled cotton, however there is no clear indication as to what percentage of the materials are recycled.

Kourtney's recent style development is clearly one of the collection's foundational inspirations. In the last couple of years, the 43-year-old has been all about sultry lace, utilitarian pieces and micro lengths – with her Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress serving as a case in point.

The reality star addressed the controversy in a post shared on Instagram with her 195m followers on Tuesday ahead of her New York Fashion Week runway show.

"I went back and forth about doing this collection with @boohoo because the first thing I think about when I hear the words "fast fashion" is that it's bad for our planet. Boohoo approached me to be a sustainability ambassador, and though I knew it would get backlash because the two just don't go hand in hand, I thought about the fact that fast fashion, or the fashion industry in general, isn't going anywhere. I thought about the attention this collaboration would bring to people who may otherwise have no idea about the impacts of fast fashion on our planet," Kourtney wrote.

"I invite any experts who have ideas, suggestions (I have already seen some of you and will absolutely be reaching out to talk and learn more) to reach out. I want to help and from my experience so far working with the team I work with at Boohoo, they do too. I will be elaborating on their changes, how we've made this line more sustainable, and what I've learned we as consumers can do to help… all to come!!"

Hello! Fashion shares the highlights from Kourtney Kardashian's Boohoo NYFW show:

