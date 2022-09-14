Donatella Versace through the years: from OG muse to industry icon The designer is one of the fashion greats

The word "icon" is chronically overused these days, but in fashion circles, designer Donatella Versace more than qualifies. The 67-year-old has lived an extraordinary life – from her childhood in Reggio Calabria, Italy, to establishing one of the most influential luxury fashion houses of all time.

Although when it comes to her own looks, on the one hand Donatella thrives on familiarity. Her trademark flowy platinum locks have stood the test of time, enduring since she first dyed her hair blonde at the age of 11, fuelled by her older brother Gianni's persuasions.

But when it comes to outfits, Donatella is unafraid to experiment – as one could rightfully expect from a globally acclaimed designer. While she tends to favour ultra-figure-hugging silhouettes, glossy blacks and flashy gold hardware, she has pushed the boundaries on more than a few occasions.

Donatella Versace: the early years

The daughter of a seamstress, Donatella grew up immersed in the world of garment construction and was only ever interested in pursuing a career in fashion. She was hugely close with her older brother Gianni and they bonded over their creative instincts.

"I was his doll and his best friend. He dressed me up in cool clothes, took me out to discos and clubs from when I was 11. I loved it. It was the best time of my life," Donatella told The Guardian in 2017.

The Versace brand was created in 1978, and Donatella served as the house's vice president. She worked across multiple areas, with a particular focus on styling, brand image, and accessory design, establishing Versace's instantly recognisable indulgent aesthetic.

During the 1990s, Donatella and Gianni worked with the decade's It-girls, including the likes of Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Cindy Crawford. The design-duo were something of an unstoppable force until Gianni was tragically murdered in 1997.

"When my brother was murdered, I had the eyes of the whole world on me and 99% of them thought I wasn’t going to make it. And maybe I thought the same, at first. My brother was the king, and my whole world had crashed around me.

"Now, I feel like the death of my brother made me strong," she told The Guardian. "I had to be strong for the company. But most of all I had to be strong for the family."

