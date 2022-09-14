Designer knitwear to invest in that will ease you into autumn

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

In the blink of an eye, the summer is over and the weather is on the turn. There's absolutely zero relenting for us Brits, for when September hits we are instantly faced with one of the most unfortunate sartorial ultimatums: wrap up or else.

For a lucky few, the drop in temperature requires little additional thought. Without batting an eyelid, some can carry on as normal, only swathed in an extra layer. However, not all of us are fated to channel a statuesque Nordic goddess in a flattering fair isle number – despite our best efforts.

Jumpers can be tricky to navigate – take a sturdy cable-knit, for instance. A disproportionate level of bulk alongside a high, rounded neckline can make you appear less 'Scandi Glamazon' and more 'Fisherman's apprentice'.

Luckily, there is a knit out there for everyone this season and, where possible, we encourage you to invest. There is no greater hell than an itchy piece – swerve spending an entire day regretting your jumper choice by opting for the softest cashmeres and silky merinos.

Splurging on one exquisite knit will stand your wardrobe in excellent stead for years to come if you take good care of your wool. Here at Hello! Fashion we're all about the classics – it's virtually impossible to go wrong with a chic Breton, a preppy cricket sweater or a cosy polo neck.

Hello! Fashion shares the most stylish designer knitwear to add to cart right now:

The go-to polo neck

Alex Mill Betty wool-blend turtleneck sweater, £135, Net-A-Porter

The classic Breton

Khaite Evi oversized striped cashmere sweater, £1,210, Net-A-Porter

The chunky cable-knit

Ganni Cable-knit organic cotton-blend half-zip sweater, £325, Net-A-Porter

The cashmere cardigan

Lisa Yang Billy collared cardigan, £790, Selfridges

The cricket sweater

Tory Sport Striped ribbed cotton sweater, £310, Net-A-Porter

The knitted midi skirt

Aeron Rib-Knit Avalon Midi Skirt, £425, Harrods

The cosy jumper dress

By Malene Birger Ahnea two-tone ribbed-knit dress, £320, Net-A-Porter

The statement piece

Stine Goya Ash checkerboard-pattern knitted cardigan, £230, Selfridges

