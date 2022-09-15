Emily Ratajkowski nails transitional dressing in ultra-vibrant tropical print shirt

Summer might be well and truly over, but that hasn't prevented Emily Ratajkowski from bringing out the tropical vibes as we head into autumn.

The supermodel has been super busy recently, taking a centre stage role in New York Fashion Week. Emily turned heads on the Vogue World runway in a dazzling lattice mesh dress, debuted some sweepy curtain bangs and, most recently, looked utterly radiant as she walked for Tory Burch.

However, as NYFW drew to a close, Emily kept the energy going with an ultra-vibrant look which certainly made her stand out from the crowd, and showed us the perfect way to mix summer brights with cold weather staples - proving it is entirely possible for summer pieces to last well into winter.

Last week, the 31-year-old was all about a monochrome moment, as she recreated Carrie Bradshaw's iconic Dior newspaper-print dress, sporting a similar cami-style piece from John Galliano's Fall/Winter 2000 collection. But as she stepped out in New York on Wednesday, she opted for an entirely opposite colourway.

Snapped while heading to a book signing at Barnes & Noble to celebrate her hugely successful essay anthology My Body, Emily was all about the vivid hues. She opted for a flowy yellow shirt, emblazoned with a bold print which featured a whole host of different fruits. That's right, instead of eating her five-a-day, the supermodel decided to wear them – and why not?

The presence of apples, grapes, blackberries, melons, cherries and more gave Emily's outfit an unim-peach-able playful quality, and essentially exuded joyfulness.

She paired her cheery shirt with a pair of high-waisted black flares which gave her look a sense of nostalgic sophistication. Her entire ensemble had a certain underlying 1970s spirit, but, crucially, felt cool and contemporary.

Matching her lipstick to her strawberries, Emily went for an immaculate red pout and showed off her new, choppy fringe. She finished off her look with shiny pointed boots, a classic black shoulder bag and a chic skinny belt.

