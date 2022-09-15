Lila Moss brought back Kate Moss' micro shorts at the Tom Ford show

Lila Moss just nailed one of fashion's ultimate Autumnal styling tricks, making the case for a tonal outfit. The supermodel daughter of Kate Moss attended the Tom Ford show during New York Fashion Week in the ultimate all beige, ensemble.

At just 19-years-old Lila had already become one of the most exciting faces of her generation, and is clearly a style icon in the making. The sartorially savvy teenager opted to pair a camel coloured jumper with ultra short beige shorts in a similar hue. Giving the look polish was the addition of gold hoop earrings and sky high nude stiletto sandals which elongated her petite 5"6 frame. The final touch was a smart black leather handbag.

MORE: Kate Moss supports Lila Moss during Tommy Hilfiger's New York Fashion Week show

RELATED: The unmissable highlights from the Vogue World NYFW show

Lila proved beige is anything but boring

Eagle eyed fashionistas will clearly see the resemblance between Lila's style and her famous mothers as her shorts were clearly reminiscent of Kate's micro shorts she couldn’t live without in the early 2000s. Kate and mini shorts were a match made in heaven, worn with wellies at Glastonbury and paired with ballet flats for traipsing across London’s cobbled streets. Lila proved that in the right hue, there's no reason micro shorts can't work for Autumn, an adage Kate also lived by.

Lila has had a busy NYFW, this season she walked in the Vogue World fashion show. Part of the global publication's celebration to mark its 130th anniversary. Lila wore a silver sequin ballerina-style dress, featuring a puffball skirt which gave off a definite lit-from-within vibe.

MORE: Lila and Kate Moss' most stylish moments

RELATED: Lila Moss facts: Everything you need to know about Kate Moss' daughter

Lila moss wore the ultimate tonal outfit

And the Moss mother-daughter-duo were also spotted at the Tommy Hilfiger show, where Kate was on hand to cheer on Lila from the front row as she made her runway debut for the American heritage brand. Kate previously walked the runway for Tommy Hilfiger in the early days of her career, as rapper Naughty Boy Treach performed to her during the presentation of Tommy Hilfiger's 1997 Spring/Summer collection in London.