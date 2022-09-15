Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid serve disco diva at the Tom Ford show

Tom Ford's SS23 show proved no one does high-octane dressing quite like the legendary 61-year-old designer. The production of his latest New York Fashion Week presentation, packed quite the punch. A galaxy of stars were in attendance, from the Peltz-Beckham clan to Lila Moss and the glamour didn't stop at the front row.

Naturally Tom also enlisted the biggest models in the game to strut their stuff for his runway, and it goes without saying that no stars shine quite as bright as Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid.

MORE: Lila Moss brought back Kate Moss' micro shorts at the Tom Ford show

RELATED: Nicola Peltz breaks cardinal fashion rule - and we are inspired

Tom Ford SS23

The double dose of Hadid were clad in a collection which had all the hallmarks of Studio 54 in its heyday. Tom's latest collection was a departure from some of the more muted styles he has been accustomed to showing lately, and brought back memories of his iconic early 2000s Gucci era.

Bella hadid wore a metallic pink cutout halter neck dress, complete with supersize-me door-knocker hoops earrings, while Gigi was the eternal disco diva in a similar silver and green evening gown, complete with early 1980s waves reminiscent of Jerry Hall.

MORE: Bella Hadid's latest outfit proves she's the New York Fashion Week street style MVP

RELATED: Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid just proved they are total style opposites

Tom Ford SS23

The sisters have had a seriously busy New York Fashion Week, also jointly walking in the Vogue World NYFW show. The global publication hosted an incredible celebration to mark its 130th anniversary, which involved a live runway show, an immersive fashion experience, and a plethora of supermodels.

The one-off runway event, held in Manhattan boasted more than a few famous guests. The likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Lila Moss, Kendall Jenner and Irina Shayk all graced the catwalk - and showcased some utterly dazzling pieces.

Meanwhile Bella has been proving she is New York Fashion Week’s street style MVP after attending the Foo and Foo fashion show in the Lower East Side wearing an outfit which only the supermodel herself would have the confidence to rock.