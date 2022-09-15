Oversized jumpers: 8 ultra-flattering ways to style yours this season

Orin Carlin
Nail the oversized jumper trend with our handy styling tips and shop our favourite styles this season
If you are a person who can effortlessly pull off an oversized jumper, frankly, we bow down. As we descend deeper into the colder months, it feels only natural that we are craving chunky knits with ultra-generous silhouettes – after all, we have the great British weather to contend with.
However, when it comes to styling an oversized jumper, you can very quickly veer into tricky territory. It is hugely important not to let a roomy fit overwhelm your shape and cause you to resemble a school child forced to raid the lost property box ahead of a forgotten PE lesson.
Focusing on balance rather than bulk is key – when excess width is involved, a good tip is to tuck the middle third of your jumper hem into your trousers to give your waistband a little visibility and create a slight domed effect.
Another useful method is to play with proportion. For instance, if you're sporting a particularly voluminous batwing sleeve, diverting the eye from your upper body width using a wide-leg cargo trousers can look super stylish – especially with the addition of a chunky trainer to provide a height boost.
Texture is another important factor to consider – while many of us will often turn to a classic cable-knit as soon as autumn strikes, those that are particularly thick can be instantly overwhelming. Experiment with lighter weight designs crafted from alternative techniques such as crochet and macramé, or a piece featuring geometric cut-outs – this season we adore styles by the likes of Valentino and Alaïa.
Hello! Fashion shares our favourite ways to style an oversized jumper:
Style an oversized jumper with…glossy trousers
Naya V-Neck Relaxed Jumper, £69, Hush
Style an oversized jumper with…statement harem pants
Oversized Textured Mesh Jumper, £895, Stella McCartney
Style an oversized jumper with…a knitted skirt
Cut-out cotton sweater, £1,350, Miu Miu
Style an oversized jumper with…wide-leg cargo pants
Farne Roll Neck Knit Jumper, £125, Finisterre
Style an oversized jumper with…a leather maxi skirt
Valentino Oversized cutout ribbed wool sweater, £1,490, Net-A-Porter
Style an oversized jumper with…cool-girl shorts
Helena roll neck jumper, £145, Guinea
Style an oversized jumper with…geometric trousers
Black V-neck jumper, £250, Theory
Style an oversized jumper with…a chunky scarf
Oversized textured knit, £119, Whistles
