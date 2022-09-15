Oversized jumpers: 8 ultra-flattering ways to style yours this season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If you are a person who can effortlessly pull off an oversized jumper, frankly, we bow down. As we descend deeper into the colder months, it feels only natural that we are craving chunky knits with ultra-generous silhouettes – after all, we have the great British weather to contend with.

MORE: 7 designer scarves to get wrapped up in this season

However, when it comes to styling an oversized jumper, you can very quickly veer into tricky territory. It is hugely important not to let a roomy fit overwhelm your shape and cause you to resemble a school child forced to raid the lost property box ahead of a forgotten PE lesson.

Focusing on balance rather than bulk is key – when excess width is involved, a good tip is to tuck the middle third of your jumper hem into your trousers to give your waistband a little visibility and create a slight domed effect.

Another useful method is to play with proportion. For instance, if you're sporting a particularly voluminous batwing sleeve, diverting the eye from your upper body width using a wide-leg cargo trousers can look super stylish – especially with the addition of a chunky trainer to provide a height boost.

READ: 8 designer autumn coats to give your outerwear an overhaul

RELATED: 10 cape coats to switch up your outerwear

Texture is another important factor to consider – while many of us will often turn to a classic cable-knit as soon as autumn strikes, those that are particularly thick can be instantly overwhelming. Experiment with lighter weight designs crafted from alternative techniques such as crochet and macramé, or a piece featuring geometric cut-outs – this season we adore styles by the likes of Valentino and Alaïa.

Hello! Fashion shares our favourite ways to style an oversized jumper:

Style an oversized jumper with…glossy trousers

Naya V-Neck Relaxed Jumper, £69, Hush

Style an oversized jumper with…statement harem pants

Oversized Textured Mesh Jumper, £895, Stella McCartney

Style an oversized jumper with…a knitted skirt

Cut-out cotton sweater, £1,350, Miu Miu

Style an oversized jumper with…wide-leg cargo pants

Farne Roll Neck Knit Jumper, £125, Finisterre

Style an oversized jumper with…a leather maxi skirt

Valentino Oversized cutout ribbed wool sweater, £1,490, Net-A-Porter

Style an oversized jumper with…cool-girl shorts

Helena roll neck jumper, £145, Guinea

Style an oversized jumper with…geometric trousers

Black V-neck jumper, £250, Theory

Style an oversized jumper with…a chunky scarf

Oversized textured knit, £119, Whistles

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.