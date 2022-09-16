Hailey Bieber's wardrobe.nyc clothing line has dropped and we are totally obsessed

It’s official. Hailey Bieber’s clothing line has finally dropped. The 25-year-old supermodel and beauty entrepreneur has been teasing the collaboration with New York based sustainable label wardrobe.nyc on her Instagram for the last few months and we have been waiting tenterhooks to see what the maverick would come up with.

The result is a well thought out edit of 14 essentials, with a distinctly upmarket minimalist aesthetic. Think The Row meets Anine Bing. The pieces range from £140 for a 'HB ribbed tank' top to £1,750 for the 'HB Coat.' According to the brand the collection is made up of "Hailey's signature wardrobe." You can also save up to 35%, "when you buy a 4 or 8 Piece Wardrobe." So 8 pieces from the collection will cost you £3,450.

MORE: Hailey Bieber can't get enough of this Tiffany bracelet and neither can we

RELATED: Hailey Bieber pays tribute to her Brazilian roots with latest look

HB X wardrobe.nyc

In a photo Hailey posted on Instagram she explained that the drop has been in development for years, captioning, "Hailey Bieber x @wardrobe.nyc IS FINALLY HEREEEE!!! 2 years in the making with @christinecentenera and @josh_goot 🤍 these pieces are what my idea of the perfect essentials are this fall/winter and every season in between that can be your permanent staple pieces. I hope you all love them as much as I do."

Wardrobe.nyc was founded in 2017 by Josh Goot and Christine Centenera. The brand is said to be "the world’s first true-luxury direct-to-consumer concept" born as a new alternative to the current fashion system, the label aims to mitigate the problematic over production and consumption cycle within the fashion industry. "Inspired to create the ultimate wardrobes for those with shared values and aesthetic, Josh & Christine created a timeless and honest expression of what luxury dressing can be," the brand explain in a statement on their website.

MORE: Hailey Bieber just revealed her new clothing range and we're obsessed

RELATED: Hailey Bieber wears the 'ultimutt' dog mom outfit

The pieces are designed in New York and made in Italy and have a distinct minimalist aesthetic designed for a modern urban life. "Our experience in the industry has lead us to think about a better and more egalitarian way to practice the elements of design and communication that we love, and at the same time, improve the business model so that it's more efficient and less wasteful," say the founders of the brand.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.