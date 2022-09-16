Emily Ratajkowski has been all about tailoring recently – and we're into it The supermodel has the best street style game

When it comes to transitional dressing, Emily Ratajkowski's style game is unparalleled. After successfully navigating her busy schedule of New York Fashion Week appearances, the supermodel is back to wowing us from the street as well as the runway.

"Never change a winning team," says the age-old proverb, and, frankly, we couldn't agree more. Conquering the ever-tricky transitional dressing period – that irritating stretch between summer and autumn when the weather is totally unpredictable – seems to be Emily's forte right now, and we are in awe.

The 31-year-old has been nailing her outfits recently with the help of one, now-not-so-secret, weapon: tailoring.

While most people are still reeling from the moment earlier this week when Emily rocked an utterly sheer bra at Tory Burch (and fair enough, it was pretty momentous), it seems that in her own wardrobe, suiting is the star of the show.

On Thursday, the supermodel stepped out on the streets of New York in an ensemble that we won't forget in a hurry. While making her way to Forbes' 10th annual Power Women's Summit, Emily wore a classic white shirt with rolled sleeves alongside a pair of high-waisted straight-leg trousers in a striking candy apple red shade.

Her ensemble felt chic and entirely business-appropriate, but the splash of colour added a sense of playfulness – making it clear to all that Emily's presence will be felt when she walks into a room.

Finishing off her look with yellow ruched satin heels and a fold-over Louis Vuitton monogrammed shoulder bag, she looked the picture of unfussy elegance.

However, in true Em Rata style, she went one step further. After a quick outfit change. She debuted another look which brought cool-girl tailoring to the forefront. Emily opted for a relaxed-fit suit-co-ord by Everlane in a gorgeous sage green shade, and proved that pastels can transcend beyond summer.

