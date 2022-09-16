Kaia Gerber can't get enough of this stylish autumn staple

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Supermodel-in-waiting Kaia Gerber excels in all things autumn-casual – and her latest look is a case in point.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 8.4m followers, Kaia showed off the perfect layering piece and, frankly, we're considering giving our outerwear an overhaul.

MORE: Kaia Gerber looks ravishing in romantic Edwardian-style blouse

While just a few days ago Kaia had dressed to the nines to attend British Vogue editor Edward Enninful's star-studded book launch, the 21-year-old flipped the switch and kept things far more understated in her latest Instagram post.

Kaia opted for a cosy shacket – a style that has been hugely popular over the last few years in autumn/winter collections. The hybrid design, in case you somehow missed it, is named after an amalgamation of the words "shirt" and "jacket", therefore, as one might expect, the style sits somewhere between the two.

Shackets tend to be oversized, straight-cut pieces that are often constructed from boiled wools or thick corduroys – giving them a look that feels rooted in traditional workwear.

READ: 5 major style lessons we've learnt from Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

RELATED: Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler's hottest style moments

Kaia's shacket was a key player in her low-key transitional dressing moment, pairing perfectly alongside a pair of relaxed-fit jeans and a classic cream polo neck jumper.

While we are seriously loving the model's choice of outerwear, there was another standout piece which made a gallant bid for the limelight. Celine's Matelasse design, a black quilted goatskin shoulder bag which sat nestled under Kaia's shoulder, was the perfect addition to the ensemble.

Just a few days ago, Kaia wowed us with the ultimate cool-girl party outfit at the Los Angeles launch of A Visible Man. Proving that fashion is in her blood, Kaia looked radiant in a black semi-sheer mini dress by Nensi Dojaka and posed alongside her mother Cindy Crawford who had opted for a burnt orange pleated leather skirt and a flowy halter top.

It's official - autumn is calling, and Kaia is more than ready to respond.

Recreate Kaia Gerber's look and shop her exact Celine bag below:

Matelasse bag, £2,600, Celine

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.