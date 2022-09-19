Bridgerton's Simone Ashley looks dreamy in romantic mini dress The actress' dress was a wardrobe must-have

Simone Ashley is among a flock of breakout actors who have commandeered the fashion industry. The 27-year-old has become something of a fashion sweetheart, regularly sporting frocks designed by the hottest emerging designers in town.

The Bridgerton star recently stepped out in a sleek mini dress by Florence-based brand Ilio Smeraldo featuring large puff sleeves, a scoop neckline, an ebony hue and a mini silhouette. She completed her enchanting aesthetic with a pair of pristine white lace-up boots boasting black soles.

Simone wore her raven tresses down loose in relaxed curls and sported a feminine beauty blend. A dark rose-pink lip, a slick of eyeliner, a flutter of mascara, gently brushed bows, featuring-defining bronzed contour and a dusting of carnation pink eyeshadow made for a dazzling makeup palette.

The actress, who plays Miss Kate Sharma on the hit Netflix show, accessorised with a layer of contemporary chain necklaces and a pair of thin hoop earrings.

Simone looked beautiful in black

She took to social media to share a series of images showcasing her timeless outfit with fans online. Captioning a beautiful selfie with a simple black love heart emoji, Simone sparked awe among fans.

The star opted for a glamorous beauty blend

"Beauty!" committed British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful. Fellow actress Lily James added: "Hot," with a fire and red love heart emoji.

Simone shared extra details of her outfit via her Instagram Stories, tagging her trust stylist Rebcca Corbin Murray, celebrity hairstylist Halley Brisker and makeup artist Alex Babsky.

Simone is well-accustomed to taking her place on the front row of fashion shows and has made a number of stylish appearances at fashion weeks.

The star was among a star-studded guest list who attended Jacquemus Autumn/Winter 2022 runway show in Carmargue, southern France, last June. The actress looked beautiful in an ivory cut-out dress by the It-girl luxury label.

She donned a neutral-toned slate midi dress featuring button-down detailing which had been left partially open to reveal a bralette, a side-slit and a strappy halter neck. She clasped a white leather Jacquemus handbag boasting a large rounded handle and the brand’s gold insignia.

