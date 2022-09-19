Emily Ratajkowski looks unbelievably striking in sheer crimson gown

If there's one thing we can rely on to remain steadfast amid a world of constant upheaval, it is Emily Ratajkowski's runway game – and we couldn't be more grateful.

The supermodel's ability to consistently knock it out of the park on the catwalk is hugely impressive. Her job requires her to chop and change her look so often it feels like clockwork, and yet, Emily takes it all in her stride and never fails to leave us speechless.

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski has been all about tailoring recently – and we're into it

Following a fast-paced stint at New York Fashion Week, the 31-year-old has turned her attention to taking London by storm. On Sunday, the supermodel walked for Nensi Dojaka alongside a cast which included a whole host of major industry names such as Paloma Elsesser, Vittoria Ceretti, and Jill Kortleve – impressive considering Nensi only graduated from Central Saint Martins a couple of years ago.

Emily was chosen to close the show, which she did while sporting the most exquisite sheer maxi gown. The piece featured a bright crimson mesh micro bodice with frill details and pink halter straps which extended into a rich burgundy see-through skirt.

READ: Emily Ratajkowski nails transitional dressing in ultra-vibrant tropical print shirt

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski debuts new hair transformation at New York Fashion Week

Emily's gown felt very characteristic of Nensi Dojaka's nostalgic, lingerie-inspired aesthetic, which is adored by Zendaya, Beyoncé and Lily Aldridge.

The brand, which tends to favour daring cut-outs and intriguing sheer panels, has a certain 1990s air to it – and yet, Emily's gown felt utterly modern and striking.

Plus, her showstopper was actually "the most sustainable thing in the collection", as Nensi so candidly told Vogue. The dress had been created using deadstock fabrics left over from various major fashion labels and will be available on a limited-edition basis once the SS23 collection goes on sale.

Emily looked utterly ravishing as she showed off a beauty look which strayed from her usual choice. She wore a pared down base and a glossy lip with her hair entirely slicked back so that it had an almost wet-look effect to it – which looked lustrous alongside drop-down pearl earrings.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.