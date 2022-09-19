Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer dazzle in daring asymmetric dresses during LFW The twins turned heads in their statement looks

London Fashion Week is coming to an end and while this means we'll have to wait until January for another drop of designer deliciousness from London's hottest brands, we have been blessed with some truly showstopping outfits from showgoers.

Among the throng of celebrities and well-known faces to grace the city's fashion scene in statement pieces are Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer. This comes as no surprise, as Princess Diana's nieces are fully immersed in the fashion sphere.

WATCH: Lady Amelia Spencer & Lady Eliza Spencer: Who knows who best?

On Sunday, the twins attended the star-studded David Koma SS23 show. The girls took their place on the 'FROW' alongside top model Jourdan Dunn – and caught attention with their unmissably daring dresses.

Lady Amelia upped the ante in a white mini dress featuring long sleeves, a short silhouette and a cut-out section boasting an arch of flamingo pink plumage. She wore a simple black bralette under the designer number and slipped on a pair of gold barely-there heels to complete her Studio 54 aesthetic.

Lady Amelia opted for plumes o'plenty

Lady Eliza put on an equally captivating display. She wore a black mini dress crafted by the designer, showcasing a one-shoulder cut, asymmetric mesh panelling, a singular long sleeve, a round neckline and a sequin-clad silver bralette. Lady Eliza opted for a pair of glistening silver heels with coiling straps.

Sequins and sparkles were on the sartorial menu for Lady Eliza

Both sisters wore their hair in their go-to style – a pristine high ponytail that revealed glamorous beauty bends. Lady Eliza clasped an oval-shaped black clutch bag, while Lady Amelia held a silver beaded version.

The twins took their seats on the front row for the show

Staged on the streets of the Theatre Courtyard Gallery, Koma's show produced an eclectic array of references. Seaside notes in the form of glistening starfish embellishments merged with biker girl motifs such as bulky leather jackets and knee-high boots.

Taking a leaf out of Vivienne's Westwood book – think her ready-to-wear Spring/Summer collection – Koma continued fashion's ongoing love affair with maritime themes. Of course, the collection wasn't without Koma's signature party dresses, which came clad in holographic prints, green shell skeletons and cascades of lilac marabou plumes.

