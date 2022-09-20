Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are couple style goals at the NYC Don't Worry Darling premiere The pair looked incredible together

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are the couple-du-jour, and it's not exactly difficult to work out why. The internationally renowned musician and film director make for an utterly stylish pair, as evidenced by their recent reunion on the red carpet at Don't Worry Darling's New York premiere.

They have been working flat out recently, promoting their upcoming psychological thriller picture in which Harry stars alongside actress Florence Pugh. Despite that Venice Film Festival drama, Harry's style game has been fighting fit, showing no signs of faltering.

During the international film festival, the 28-year-old proved himself to be the ultimate Gucci muse with a plethora of ultra-sleek, mostly vintage-inspired, tailored looks. Judging by his track record, the As It Was singer is all about a double-breasted suit moment – and, yet again, he turned to this much-adored suit style for his latest look.

Harry opted for a plush dark blue blazer, also courtesy of Gucci, from the esteemed Italian luxury fashion house's current fall collection. The piece felt contemporary and especially noteworthy on account of its no-lapel design, boasting brassy gold buttons against sumptuous French navy velvet as a particular highlight.

Harry's look had an underlying nautical air about it, further entrenched by a pair of pinstripe wide-leg trousers and slightly windswept-looking dark curls.

Olivia, on the other hand, chose to sway further from her Venice looks, opting for a practically polar opposite colourway. Whereas she had previously relied on striking brights – canary yellow Gucci and bottle green Chanel to be precise – she turned to a classically chic shade for the film's New York premiere.

The actress-turned-director looked radiant in a black backless maxi featuring a fishtail silhouette and subtly padded shoulders. Olivia paired her gown with chunky monochrome bracelets and heavy-duty silver rings.

Another of Don't Worry Darling's stars, actress Gemma Chan attended the photocall and sided with Olivia in her affection for a backless number. The 39-year-old looked ethereal in a powdery blue sleeveless gown, adorned with feather-like textural details and featuring a cinched in waist via an asymmetric black belt.

Gemma sported a celestial-like beauty look, wearing blueish-grey eyeshadow and a flush of apricot across her cheeks alongside a peachy pink lip.

Here's to one very stylish ensemble cast.

