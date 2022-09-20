Kendall Jenner has made a case for the 1990s pointy midcalf boot

Kendall Jenner was seen out and about in New York city in the ultimate retro ensemble. The 26-year-old supermodel donned a surprising accessory which we predict will make a huge comeback this Autumn.

It seems like the boots of yore are making a return to our wardrobes, specifically the leg-hugging, stiletto heel, razor sharp pointed-toe kind. Kendall got bonus props for hers which are 1990s defined, specifically the leg height which cuts at the midcalf and no higher. It's a boot style which rekindles memories of Paris Hilton in her heyday. The pointy boot has been on fashion's radar for a while, especially since the Balenciaga cagole boot came charging into the fashion consciousness.

Kendall paired her brown leather boots with a spaghetti strap, oatmeal-coloured mini dress, which tied the look together with its brown trim detailing. The style icon teamed the look with a medium sized leather handbag, and of course everyone's favourite oval sunglasses, another throwback 1990s trend.

The model has been donning some major looks lately off the back of her appearances at New York Fashion Week. She walked the Vogue World show, part of the global publication's incredible celebration to mark its 130th anniversary which involved a live runway show, an immersive fashion experience, and, naturally, a plethora of supermodels.

The model is clearly a fan of a retro fashion moment, styled by Dani Michelle, the satorial maverick has been loving vintage recently. Earlier this summer we were admiring her stunning vintage mesh Jean Paul Gaultier dress that she wore to celebrate her spirits brand 818 Tequila. She later stepped out in a silk printed dress that was originally worn on the runway back in the early 2000s by supermodel Gisele Bündchen to her sister's eponymous Kylie Cosmetics party. The statement piece first sashayed down the runway for Dolce & Gabbana's Spring/Summer 2001 collection.

