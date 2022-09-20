5 standout street style trends from London Fashion Week

As London Fashion Week draws to a close, all we can think about are the killer street style moments that have adorned the capital.

Here at the Hello! Fashion office, we are just as enamoured by what happens outside the shows as what does on the runway – and believe us, it's totally justified.

Naturally, we were bowled over by Erdem's whimsically Gothic display as well as Nensi Dojaka's ultra-sheer gloriousness, but, as ever, fashion week-goers are absolutely nailing it this season.

Body stockings

There were more than a few poster girls for Poster Girl's signature ultra-sexy skin-tight look this week. The London-based brand is the brainchild of Francesca Capper and Natasha Somerville and is adored by Dua Lipa and Lily-Rose Depp alike. Figure-hugging stretchy silhouettes were out in full force, with racy geometric cut-outs front and centre – and we are 100% here for it.

Micro kilts

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski is possibly the micro skirt's greatest ally, and therefore since she took a pair of scissors to a utilitarian-style khaki number last month, it makes total sense that the fashion crowd are following suit. Tartan has been all the rage, with styles ranging from Burberry's classic colourway to rich greens and vibrant reds.

Leather blazers

Nostalgic touches adorned many a shoulder this London Fashion Week, with guests favouring the Y2K-reminiscent leather blazer in chocolate browns and earthy khakis. Run, don't walk, straight to the likes of Arket, Frame and Joseph to get your fix of buttery leathers.

Mega Metallics

Metallics with a cool, borderline holographic, edge dominated the pavement. Guests went all out, pairing shiny denim-style pieces alongside bold brights, with one even wearing a glossy trouser iteration in a striking, lustrous teal shade. Make no mistake, mega metallics ought to be high up on your agenda.

Reworked Regency

The romantic Bridgerton vibe is still a trend that we are very much holding dear, only this LFW, the aesthetic has a certain emphasis on volume. Cutesy ruffles and loud sleeves are given a contemporary refresh with cool-girl corsets and patent accessories – exemplified by the likes of Sister Jane, Paul & Joe and Anna Sui.

