Richard Quinn's sombre London Fashion Week show was dedicated to The Queen

Richard Quinn closed London Fashion Week, with a tribute befitting our longest reigning monarch. The show was of course dedicated to The Queen, who famously attended his show back in 2018 - sitting front row alongside Dame Anna Wintour and the BFC's Caroline Rush.

Sombre models made their way slowly around the circular runway to the melancholy tune of Song to the Siren. The designer showcased a dazzling display of mourning veils, and black beaded tiaras, with a distinctly Victorian feeling, one model wore a supersized version of Elizabeth II's trademark hat. The veils themselves, some opulently embellished, were reminiscent of those worn by the Queen and her sister Princess Margaret to their father George VI's funeral in 1952.

MORE: How London Fashion Week has honoured the Queen

RELATED: London Fashion Week: The 10 most iconic moments of all time

Richard Quinn SS23

In the middle of the stage in Pimlico's Lindley Hall Richard presented an entire installation dedicated to her majesty, with videos of the Queen playing on televisions and cameras.

After hearing the news of her passing Richard Quinn decided to completely rethink his entire collection, and thus his team set out on the gargantuan task of creating the show’s opening black looks, all 23 of them, in 10 days.

MORE: 5 standout street style trends from London Fashion Week

RELATED: What will happen to this year's London Fashion Week in light of the Queen's funeral?

Richard Quinn SS23

Sticking to his typical avant garde aesthetic there were plenty of signature Richard Quinn details to be found, from oversized sleeves to latex. After launching his eponymous label back in 2016, the designer of course shot to fame when The Queen presented him with the first ever Queen Elizabeth ll award for British Design. Soon after Amal Clooney donned one of his dresses to the Met Gala, apparently scrapping her first dress choice in favour of Quinn's design.

Richard Quinn SS23

"Fashion is always a comment on what’s going on," he told reporters after the show, "This is a really historic moment, so we took a moment to pause, re-look at the shapes and fabrics and did a 360°." Long live the Quinn.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.