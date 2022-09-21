Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer embrace sporty chic during NYC getaway The sisters never miss an opportunity for a matching moment

Swapping their front row fashion week tickets for plane tickets, Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer jetted off to New York for yet another sibling getaway. The 30-year-olds took advantage of the Instagrammable occasion as they stepped out in coordinating casual outfits.

Lady Amelia looked relaxed in a black mini dress featuring long sleeves, a shirt-style silhouette, a classic collar and button-down detailing. She paired the number with some pristine white Veja sneakers boasting the brand's distinctive insignia in a subtle shade of khaki.

WATCH: Lady Amelia Spencer & Lady Eliza Spencer: Who knows who best?

Lady Eliza looked equally effortless in a long sleeve grey mini dress showcasing a cosy T-shirt style, a marl texture and a rounded neckline. A pair of Golden Goose white and silver sneakers infused her aesthetic with an on-the-move feel.

Both girls opted for black accessories. Lady Amelia strapped a black leather croc effect handbag across her shoulder, while Lady Eliza sported a classic black Stella McCartney tote bag displaying the designer label's unmissable silver chain hardware.

The twins channelled off-duty chic in NYC

The twins embraced for a sweet sister moment in Times Square – shielding their faces with matching black cat eye sunglasses and radiant beauty blends.

Lady Amelia looked sleek in a black shirt dress

There is no denying that Lady Amelia and Eliza have a penchant for aligning their outfits – in fact, it's rare when they don't. The twins recently attended the star-studded David Koma SS23 show during London Fashion Week and surprised with their statement looks.

The girls took their place on the 'FROW' alongside top model Jourdan Dunn – and caught attention with their unmissably daring dresses.

Lady Eliza hopped into a taxi wearing a casual T-shirt dress

Lady Amelia upped the ante in a white mini dress featuring long sleeves, a short silhouette and a cut-out section boasting an arch of flamingo pink plumage. She wore a simple black bralette under the designer number and slipped on a pair of gold barely-there heels to complete her Studio 54 aesthetic.

Lady Eliza put on an equally captivating display. She wore a black mini dress crafted by the designer, showcasing a one-shoulder cut, asymmetric mesh panelling, a singular long sleeve, a round neckline and a sequin-clad silver bralette.

