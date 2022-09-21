Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer embrace sporty chic during NYC getaway

Tania Leslau
Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer twinned in casual mini dresses during a sibling trip to New York
Swapping their front row fashion week tickets for plane tickets, Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer jetted off to New York for yet another sibling getaway. The 30-year-olds took advantage of the Instagrammable occasion as they stepped out in coordinating casual outfits.
Lady Amelia looked relaxed in a black mini dress featuring long sleeves, a shirt-style silhouette, a classic collar and button-down detailing. She paired the number with some pristine white Veja sneakers boasting the brand's distinctive insignia in a subtle shade of khaki.
Lady Eliza looked equally effortless in a long sleeve grey mini dress showcasing a cosy T-shirt style, a marl texture and a rounded neckline. A pair of Golden Goose white and silver sneakers infused her aesthetic with an on-the-move feel.
Both girls opted for black accessories. Lady Amelia strapped a black leather croc effect handbag across her shoulder, while Lady Eliza sported a classic black Stella McCartney tote bag displaying the designer label's unmissable silver chain hardware.
The twins channelled off-duty chic in NYC
The twins embraced for a sweet sister moment in Times Square – shielding their faces with matching black cat eye sunglasses and radiant beauty blends.
Lady Amelia looked sleek in a black shirt dress
There is no denying that Lady Amelia and Eliza have a penchant for aligning their outfits – in fact, it's rare when they don't. The twins recently attended the star-studded David Koma SS23 show during London Fashion Week and surprised with their statement looks.
The girls took their place on the 'FROW' alongside top model Jourdan Dunn – and caught attention with their unmissably daring dresses.
Lady Eliza hopped into a taxi wearing a casual T-shirt dress
Lady Amelia upped the ante in a white mini dress featuring long sleeves, a short silhouette and a cut-out section boasting an arch of flamingo pink plumage. She wore a simple black bralette under the designer number and slipped on a pair of gold barely-there heels to complete her Studio 54 aesthetic.
Lady Eliza put on an equally captivating display. She wore a black mini dress crafted by the designer, showcasing a one-shoulder cut, asymmetric mesh panelling, a singular long sleeve, a round neckline and a sequin-clad silver bralette.
